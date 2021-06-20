The Phuket News
Man electrocuted while repairing home jacuzzi

PHUKET: Police are investigating what had led to a man being electrocuted while repairing a home jacuzzi in Cherng Talay yesterday (June 19).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 20 June 2021, 03:21PM

Ambulances wait outside the home in Cherng Talay yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The hot tub Mr Surapol was working on when he was electrocuted. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Yannaphat Malai of the Cherng Talay Police was called to the home, in Soi Pasak 8/2, Moo 4, Cherng Talay, after the man’s body was found at about 6:50pm last night.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Surapol Samthong, 45, originally from Trang, beside the sunken tub in an area under the floor.

After rescue workers safely recovered Mr Surapol’s body, forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital were called to examine the body. They found marks on Mr Surapol’s right hand indicating that he had suffered an electric shock. Mr Surapol’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.  

Kunpiya Ragon, 38, originally from Surat Thani, who rents the home, told police that she asked the housing project manager to call a technician to repair the jacuzzi at about 11am.

The technician, Mr Surapol, arrived at about midday and started working on the repairs, she said. 

At about 6pm, her husband walked in to see the technician and found him dead, so he shut off the power to the house and called police, Ms Kunpiya said.

