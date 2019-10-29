Man dies in plunge from roof after ransacking apartment

PHUKET: Police have yet to identify the body of a man found on a clothes shop awning on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument early this morning (Oct 29). The man is believed to have jumped from the roof of the building after ransacking woman’s apartment.

crimedeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 05:21PM

Rescue workers recover the body from the awning this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man was first seen non the roof of the building next door. Photo: Thalang Police

People gather at the scene in front of the clothes shop this morning (Oct 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police said he was notified of the incident at 5:30am.

Officers arrived at the scene, a two-story building of rented apartments with a clothes shop on the ground floor on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Srisoonthorn, about 50 meters north of the Heroines Monument, to find the man’s body on the metal awning.

The man was dressed in black jeans, but was not wearing a shirt.

He had suffered a three-inch long wound to his head, which was lying very close to a small steel sign box erected on the awning roof.

It was not made clear whether the man’s head had struck the sign box, causing his death.

A mobile phone was also found on the man’s body, which was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.

The owner of the clothes shop, Wararat Dermyiring, reported that she had seen the man climbing out on the roof at about 5am after she was woken by the sound of footstep on building’s roof.

Sarocha Thongsap, 38, told officers that a woman – named by police only as “Jane” – who rents an apartment in the building from him had called him to tell him that a man was had climbed onto the roof of the building next door and that she saw him through her window.

Sarocha called police, and when officers arrived, the man jumped from the roof, Mr Sarocha said.

The woman, “Ms Jane”, told officers that she had come back from work at midnight and was still relaxing in her room when she heard a noise from the roof. She saw the man using his phone.

While Ms Jane was calling Mr Sarocha and the police, she could here the man climbing up into her room, she said.

Ms Jane fled the apartment and ran to the ground floor for help.

On returning to her room after the police had arrived, Ms Jane reported that her room was left in a mess from someone going through her things, but that nothing was stolen.