Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man dies in plunge from roof after ransacking apartment

Man dies in plunge from roof after ransacking apartment

PHUKET: Police have yet to identify the body of a man found on a clothes shop awning on Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument early this morning (Oct 29). The man is believed to have jumped from the roof of the building after ransacking woman’s apartment.

crimedeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 05:21PM

People gather at the scene in front of the clothes shop this morning (Oct 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People gather at the scene in front of the clothes shop this morning (Oct 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man was first seen non the roof of the building next door. Photo: Thalang Police

The man was first seen non the roof of the building next door. Photo: Thalang Police

The man was first seen non the roof of the building next door. Photo: Thalang Police

The man was first seen non the roof of the building next door. Photo: Thalang Police

The man was first seen non the roof of the building next door. Photo: Thalang Police

The man was first seen non the roof of the building next door. Photo: Thalang Police

Rescue workers recover the body from the awning this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers recover the body from the awning this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police said he was notified of the incident at 5:30am.

Officers arrived at the scene, a two-story building of rented apartments with a clothes shop on the ground floor on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Srisoonthorn, about 50 meters north of the Heroines Monument, to find the man’s body on the metal awning.

The man was dressed in black jeans, but was not wearing a shirt.

He had suffered a three-inch long wound to his head, which was lying very close to a small steel sign box erected on the awning roof.

It was not made clear whether the man’s head had struck the sign box, causing his death.

A mobile phone was also found on the man’s body, which was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.

The owner of the clothes shop, Wararat Dermyiring, reported that she had seen the man climbing out on the roof at about 5am after she was woken by the sound of footstep on building’s roof.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Sarocha Thongsap, 38, told officers that a woman – named by police only as “Jane” – who rents an apartment in the building from him had called him to tell him that a man was had climbed onto the roof of the building next door and that she saw him through her window.

Sarocha called police, and when officers arrived, the man jumped from the roof, Mr Sarocha said.

The woman, “Ms Jane”, told officers that she had come back from work at midnight and was still relaxing in her room when she heard a noise from the roof. She saw the man using his phone.

While Ms Jane was calling Mr Sarocha and the police, she could here the man climbing up into her room, she said.

Ms Jane fled the apartment and ran to the ground floor for help.

On returning to her room after the police had arrived, Ms Jane reported that her room was left in a mess from someone going through her things, but that nothing was stolen.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay
Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang wins two major honours at 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards
Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach
AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights
120 FFP members quit, including failed polls candidates
Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai
ONWR Chief orders fast action to avoid Phuket water shortages
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration talks loophole? Airport 2, in Phang Nga! Trafficking, beating boys! || October 28
Phuket readies for Loy Krathong
Vietnam Airlines daily direct flights from Ho Chi Minh land in Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Toon Bodyslam’s hospital charity run raises B36mn
Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

 

Phuket community
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

....that can go & shove that word "Sustain, sustainable" right up their clacker !!! GR...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

The fishermen & farmers are the Lifeblood of The Kingdom Of Thailand. These fishermen have done ...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park

..."and is ability to facilitate tourists within Phuket's existing infrastructure ".. ...(Read More)

Blacklisted Belarusian, Pakistani arrested in Phuket, deported

Over stays, over stays, by people who don't care about any Immigration TM forms, regardless numb...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

What a bunch of Thai "professionals"....(Read More)

Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

Disgusting to see how 'fresh' meat get transported. Are there no thai sanitation laws requir...(Read More)

Meat-hauling pickup slams into power pole

Seen the impact I guess high speed and falling asleep don't go well together. Luckily there was ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

I still can not discover the essential difference between a A-Visa and a A-O Visa for retirees. One...(Read More)

Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

Is there already a Marketing Analyse report/study or there will be 5.5 million passengers, or more, ...(Read More)

Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga

Fantasy plans for unneeded- or non priority plans are great plans. The higher the budgets the higher...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019