Man dies in Phuket hit-and-run accident

PHUKET: Police are searching for a car and its driver wanted for a hit-and-run accident involving a motorbike in Pa Khlok this morning (July 1).

accidentsdeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 July 2023, 06:39PM

Lt Col Niwat Timket of the Thalang Police was notified of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Baan Para, Pa Khlok, at around 5.40am. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers and rescue workers discovered a heavily damaged Honda Wave motorcycle on the road and a seriously injured rider nearby.

The man, identified as Saeng Wari, 57, was unconscious. Rescue workers immediately performed CPR at the scene and rushed the man to Thalang Hospital, but the doctors were unable to save him. Mr Saeng was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

At the scene, police found a torn radiator grill with a Toyota logo in the middle. Officers believe it was torn away in the collision from the front of the car that hit Mr Saeng’s motorcycle.

The police are currently searching for the car and its driver. CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed to track down the vehicle and the person who was driving it at the time of the fatal accident.