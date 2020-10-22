Oak Maedow Phuket
Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

PHUKET: A man died after his car slammed into a roadside power pole at high-speed on Thepkrasattri Rd, about 200 metres north of the Bang Khu intersection in Koh Kaew, just after midnight last night.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 October 2020, 10:25AM

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Phuket City Police confirmed that police were called to the scene at about 12:10am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a white Phuket-registered Toyota Altis saloon destroyed by the force of the impact.

The car’s speedometer in the dashboard was stuck showing 220 kilometres per hour. 

Rescue workers were forced to use hydraulic equipment to recover the man’s body from the wreck.

Witnesses told police that the car was travelling very quickly when it swerved out of control and slammed into the power pole, Lt Col Thada reported.

“At this stage, police do not know the driver’s name, but will check the car’s registration details to try to confirm more details,” he said.

Kurt | 23 October 2020 - 10:27:38 

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, unless you have a more plausible explanation. Seen your question you probably seem not to be sure? What do you think?  Please, your comment/opinion, if you able to write one by yourself instead of just only attacking here others. :-)

DeKaaskopp | 23 October 2020 - 08:53:00 

@tampon    Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !

Bob1957 | 23 October 2020 - 05:23:54 

Manufacturers top speed of Altis is 180 so likely no more than 160 which is still stupid speed on any phuket road. RIP but such  driving invites the worst outcome poses an unacceptable risk to those innocent people whose lives could be touched by such moronic  wrecklessness. When will this madness end!?

Pascale | 22 October 2020 - 16:02:57 

Kurt,maybe it's in their blood too ?

wagsthedog | 22 October 2020 - 14:25:28 

I doubt the 220kmh, nevertheless he was obviously north of 100kmh, probably did not have a license as Kurt said

Kurt | 22 October 2020 - 13:55:47 

Did he not have a driving license on him, if he had any?  If you only can think till 60kmh with slow mind setting, don't drive faster! Well, another road pirate to 'speed heaven'. Roads a very  little bit safer now.

tamvong | 22 October 2020 - 11:41:35 

But got to keep the dirty foreigners out

 

