Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

PHUKET: A man died after his car slammed into a roadside power pole at high-speed on Thepkrasattri Rd, about 200 metres north of the Bang Khu intersection in Koh Kaew, just after midnight last night.

accidentsdeathtransportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 October 2020, 10:25AM

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car was destroyed by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Phuket City Police confirmed that police were called to the scene at about 12:10am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a white Phuket-registered Toyota Altis saloon destroyed by the force of the impact.

The car’s speedometer in the dashboard was stuck showing 220 kilometres per hour.

Rescue workers were forced to use hydraulic equipment to recover the man’s body from the wreck.

Witnesses told police that the car was travelling very quickly when it swerved out of control and slammed into the power pole, Lt Col Thada reported.

“At this stage, police do not know the driver’s name, but will check the car’s registration details to try to confirm more details,” he said.