Man dies as motorbike slams into roadside 18-wheeler

PHUKET: A security assistant manager at a Phuket resort died after the motorbike he was riding slammed into the back of an 18-wheeled truck parked on the verge of Thapkrasattri Rd in Thalang in the early minutes of this morning.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 August 2019, 11:14AM

Mr Assawa died after his motorbike slammed into the back of the truck, which was parked beside the road, blocking the motorbike lane. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Ponlawat Ketsatta of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, in front of Krajok Tungnam Co Ltd on the northbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 8 Srisoonthorn, at 12:30am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene a to find a black Phuket-registered Honda Click motorbike in the middle of the road with heavy damage.

Beside the motorbike was the body of Assawa Atthaporn, 37, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Mr Assawa worked as the assistant security manager at a resort in Cherng Talay, Capt Ponlawat noted in his report.

Parked by the side of the road was a white Phuket-registered 18-wheeled flat-bed truck. Its driver, Kaona Ngohsurachet, was waiting for police.

Mr Kaona told police that he parked the truck by the side of the road at about 7pm. He was to transport a load of rubber wood at dawn, Capt Ponlawat reported.

“The motorbike rode fast and crashed into the back of his truck, leading to the death of the rider,” Capt Ponlawat reported.

Kaona was taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning, Capt Ponlawat also noted.

No charges were mentioned in the report.

Also not mentioned was whether a helmet was found at the scene. According to the photos provided to The Phuket News Mr Assawa suffered head injuries in the impact.

Also not mentioned in the report was whether or not the 18-wheeler was legally parked by the side of the road, blocking the motorbike lane.