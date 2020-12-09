Man dies as motorbike hits roadside concrete post

PHUKET: A 28-year-old man died after his motorbike hit a roadside concrete post on the road from Baan Pru Sam Phran to Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang this morning (Dec 9).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 December 2020, 01:07PM

Rescue workers at the scene this morning (Dec 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Thitiwat Asasing from Thalang Police said officers were informed of the accident by local residents at about 7am.

Police arrived at the scene, about a kilometre from the Saladaeng intersection, with Kusoldham Foundation workers to find the body of Akkhadet Innueng, 28, beside the road.

The red Honda CB 150R motorcycle he was riding was lying nearby.

Mr Akkhadet was wearing a red full face helmet, but had suffered a broken neck and a broken right leg.

After questioning local people in the area, including a person jogging along the road when the accident happened, police are treating Mr Akkhadet’s death as the result of a single-vehicle accident.

Lt Thitiwat reported that Mr Akkhadet was presumed to have been driving at high speed when he was unable to negotiate the curve and struck a concrete post by the side of the road.

“His body has been taken to Thalang Hospital, and I have already contacted his relatives,” Lt Thitiwat added.