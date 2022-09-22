Tengoku
Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck

PHUKET: An unidentified motorcyclist died when he crashed into the back of a parked trailer truck earlier today (Sept 22), police have confirmed.

accidentsdeathtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 September 2022, 10:31AM

A motorcycle crashed into a parked truck earlier today (Sept 22). The rider did not survive. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kiatjorn Amloy, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Phuket City Police was notified of the accident, which occurred on the bypass road northbound in Rassada Sub-District, at around 2:20am this morning (Sept 22).

Having arrived at the scene some 20 metres before the PTT gas station, police officers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers found a Krabi-registered UD Quester truck with a trailer and a badly damaged Honda Wave motorcycle with Trang license plates right behind it. The motorbike’s front was nearly destroyed by the impact.

The trailer truck was parked on the side of the road. Police noted that the cabin of the truck had a logo of ’786 Transport Company’.

The motorcyclist was found on the road nearby. The man had a wound on his head and was unresponsive. Kusoldharm rescue workers performed CPR at the scene but were unable to revive the man. The body was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for autopsy.

Police could not immediately identify the motorcyclist as he did not have any documents neither in his pockets nor in his gray backpack. A mobile phone (presumably belonging to the rider) was found at the scene but the device turned out to be broken.

According to the police, there were two people in the cabin of the UD Quester at the time of the accident – Sina Pairote, 37, and his girlfriend. Both gave statements to the police, though officers did not reveal what exactly they said.

An eyewitness told the officers that the motorcycle was moving northbound at high speed and just crashed into the back of the truck which was parked with its taillights off. The investigation is ongoing.

Kurt | 22 September 2022 - 10:48:43 

2nd crash into the back of a parked truck in just 1 week. Wgy are trucks allowed to park at such roads. Even without their taillights on. Everywhere are parking lots. Deadly accident after accident and no active undertakings of officials to prevent this in sight. All so passive.

 

