BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man dies after motorbike crashes on wet Kathu-Koh Kaew Rd

Man dies after motorbike crashes on wet Kathu-Koh Kaew Rd

PHUKET: A 39-year-old Yanmar man died after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a concrete roadside drain and struck a power pole along the Kathu-Koh Kaew Rd yesterday evening (Mar 28).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 March 2021, 10:13AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Police were called to the scene, just north of the Tin Mining Museum, at about 6pm, reported Lt Adisorn Juhong of the Kathu Police.

Police and rescue workers from the Thung Tong branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the body of the Myanmar man in the concrete drain.

He had suffered fatal head trauma from hitting the power pole.

The man was identified by his Overseas Worker Identification Card as construction worker Kyaw Swar Hlaing.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Beside him was his Krabi-registered Yamaha Mio GTX.

No helmet was found at the scene.

Lt Adisorn reported that eyewitnesses saw Mr Kyaw riding at speed northbound along the road, which was wet from rain, before losing control of his motorbike and crashing into the drain.

Mr Kyaw’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and his motorbike taken to Thong Tong Police Station for further investigation in order for police to conclude their investigation, and his body released to relatives to hold Mr Kyaw’s funeral, Lt Adisorn noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England eases coronavirus curbs but Europe reels from surges
Big Joke’s return to police force now official
Deputy PM told average income in Phuket now B1,900
Pheu Thai boss strives for modern look
Government to launch safety standards for tourists
Government eyes 30m jabs by August
Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force
Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check
Motorbike rider dies after hitting tree
Five provinces to follow Phuket model for tourism reopening
Private hospital faces legal complaint for failing to provide emergency care in hostess death
Australian ambassador awards Phuket’s Wal Brown with Order of Australia medal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket step closer to July reopening in a test for Thailand tourist spots || March 26
Phuket reopening plan approved
Police request motorist cooperation for HRH Princess Ubolratana visit

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

yes, sure its corruption, its Thailand, isn't it....(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

@Mobile. Am I one of your "Serial Complainers?" I have lived here for 12 years. My bigge...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Tourists are more in danger from careless taxi drivers than anything else. ...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Mr Phiphat put the thai bar very high with benchmarks as safety, cleanness, honesty (?), sustainabil...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check

I actually miss to see reality checks in Thailand. It is all hiding and wrapping up money making goa...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Guidelines are great. They require enforcement. Voluntary self-enforcement obviously won't work....(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Thai Generals joined Myanmar generals at their military show off day, while Myanmar army same time w...(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Why Thai Government distance itselves from the International community that condems with disgust wh...(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Don't forget that among the only 8 foreign delegations was also Thailand! Of course....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

LALALA, sounds like corruption to me. I know someone who did this in Samui. Agent was arrested, the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 