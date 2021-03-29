Man dies after motorbike crashes on wet Kathu-Koh Kaew Rd

PHUKET: A 39-year-old Yanmar man died after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a concrete roadside drain and struck a power pole along the Kathu-Koh Kaew Rd yesterday evening (Mar 28).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 March 2021, 10:13AM

Police were called to the scene, just north of the Tin Mining Museum, at about 6pm, reported Lt Adisorn Juhong of the Kathu Police.

Police and rescue workers from the Thung Tong branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the body of the Myanmar man in the concrete drain.

He had suffered fatal head trauma from hitting the power pole.

The man was identified by his Overseas Worker Identification Card as construction worker Kyaw Swar Hlaing.

Beside him was his Krabi-registered Yamaha Mio GTX.

No helmet was found at the scene.

Lt Adisorn reported that eyewitnesses saw Mr Kyaw riding at speed northbound along the road, which was wet from rain, before losing control of his motorbike and crashing into the drain.

Mr Kyaw’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and his motorbike taken to Thong Tong Police Station for further investigation in order for police to conclude their investigation, and his body released to relatives to hold Mr Kyaw’s funeral, Lt Adisorn noted.