Man denies cruelty in leaving animals in tied sacks

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man has admitted responsibility for the 12 dogs and two cats found suffering inside closed fertiliser sacks, however, he has denied being cruel to them, saying he had intended to place them in an animal welfare centre but it was closed.

Thursday 31 May 2018, 02:19PM

Some of the 12 dogs are now in the care of a foundation in Chonburi after they and two cats were found in fertiliser sacks on the back of a parked pickup truck in Samut Prakan in the early hours of yesterday. A man later showed up at Samrong Nua Police Station to explain why they were there, and denied animal cruelty. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The man, whose name was not released, showed up at Samrong Nua Police Station yesterday afternoon (May 30) to claim the 14 animals, investigation chief Lt Col Uthit Sudjaj said today (May 31).

He told police they belonged to his younger sister who cared for them at her house on Rama II Rd in Bangkok.

She asked him to take her pets to an animal welfare centre in Prawet district of Bangkok as she was having a new bedroom added for her children and there would be no space for them. She had contacted the welfare centre about taking care of the animals.

He then took them to the centre, but it was closed when he arrived. He returned to his rented house at Wat Dan Samrong Tai in Samut Prakan, but it was too small to accommodate the pets.

So he put them in sacks, 1-2 animals in each, tied the necks closed to prevent the animals escaping and put them on the back of a parked pickup truck which belonged to his employer. The tray had a roof and tarpaulin covering both sides to shield them from the weather.

He then returned to his room.

After seeing a TV report about the dogs and cats being found in the sacks he immediately went to the police station to explain and show he had no intention of being cruel to his sister’s pets.

The 12 dogs and two cats were found stuffed in 10 fertiliser sacks on the back of a parked pickup truck near a wastewater treatment pond in Muang district in the early hours of yesterday.

They were removed by police and rescue workers, who said the animals were dehydrated and exhausted.

The canines were placed in the care of a dog foundation in Chonburi, while the two cats went to another foundation in Samut Prakan.

Police earlier threatened legal action against the person responsible. No decision had been made about laying charges.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 01 June 2018 - 13:01:43 

Thai denial and lying always works out well. Even with the most idiot unbelievable stories.

CaptainJack69 | 31 May 2018 - 19:26:13 

The punishment should match the crime. Tie him up in a sack and leave him in the same pick-up for 2 days and see if he still thinks it wasn't cruel. Unbelievable!!

