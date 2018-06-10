FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Man dead by gunshot to head suspected suicide over health problems

PHUKET: A man found dead in his home in a housing estate in Wichit is believed to have committed suicide over ongoing health problems, report police.

Sunday 10 June 2018, 04:46PM

The man was found dead in his home in the Dowroong Villa housing estate this morning (June 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to house, in the Dowroong Villa estate, at 9:30am after a friend of the deceased reported finding the body of Ithiporn Jirakulpan, 59, dead from a single gunshot to the head.

Officers arrived at the home and found the body of Mr Ithiporn on his bed. A 9mm semi-automatic handgun was lying on his chest.

The friend who called police, who officers identified only as “Khun Big”, said that he and Mr Ithiporn were close friends.

Mr Ithiporn lived in the home with his two sons, but both sons were living and working in Patong, leaving Mr Ithiporn to stay in the house alone, the friend said.

Mr Big said that Mr Ithiporn sent him a message at 1:17am asking him to pick up the key to his house and come around at 8am, which Mr Big did.

QSI International School Phuket

However, after entering the house he found his friend Mr Ithiporn dead on the bed. In shock, he went to the house of Mr Ithiporn’s older brother to give the news. The police were called from there.

Police at this stage presume Mr Ithiporn took his own life due to problems with his health, including diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

Regardless, police said they were continuing their investigation.

The Phuket News notes that there is a “One Stop Crisis Centre” at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress. Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.

 

 

