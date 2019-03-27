THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Man dead after collision with U-turning minivan

PHUKET: A man has died after the motorbike he was on collided with a Toyota minivan that was making a U-turn in Pa Khlok in the early hours of this morning (Mar 27).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 27 March 2019, 03:47PM

The minivan was making a U-turn when a motorbike collided with it in Pa Khlok (Mar 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Honda GPX that collided with the minivan. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the motorbike, Orachun Khlongkaew, 27, escaped with minor injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The minivan was making a U-turn when a motorbike collided with it in Pa Khlok (Mar 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were notified of the accident at around 5:30am.

Rescue workers from Pa Khlok Municipality and Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene near Pa Khlok market to find 42-year-old Chakrit Thathet lying unconscious on the road in a pool of blood.

Mr Chakrit, who worked locally as a boat mechanic, was taken to Thalang Hospital along with the driver of the motorbike, Orachun Khlongkaew, 27, who escaped with minor injuries.

Mr Chakrit was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

When questioned, the driver of the Toyota Commuter minivan, 33-year-old Banjong Mongkol, told police, “I was driving towards Heroines Monument and when I went to make a U-turn the motorbike behind me hit the van.

Police reported that the front wheel on the right side of the minivan was damaged. Also nearby was a Honda GPX motorbike lying damaged on the road.

Mr Chakrit was not wearing a helmet, police confirmed.

The minivan driver was charged with causing death by reckless driving.

 

 

