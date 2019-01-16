PHUKET: Police today tracked down a man in Phuket who pointed a gun and threatened to kill himself on a Facebook Live broadcast last night.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 January 2019, 09:06PM

The only firearms in the house were BB guns. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police tracked the man down and took him into protective custody. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The man, Veerapat “Neung” Komkoung, 42, confessed that he did, but pointed out that the gun he used was a BB gun.

The alarm was raised when calls to the 191 national emergency hotline just after 10pm last night reported that a man was threatening to kill himself live on Facebook, spurring Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Akanit Danpitaksarn to launch an islandwide search for Mr Neung.

Officers managed to track down Mr Veerapat’s whereabouts to a house in Rassada, where they found only his wife at home.

Mr Veerapat’s wife told police that her husband worked for a furniture-making company, and that he was often stressed and drank alcohol and took medication to help him sleep.

He also often locked himself in their bedroom.

Police returned to the house just after 7:30am today (Jan 16) and found Mr Veerapat at home.

Mr Veerapat confessed to making the threats on Facebook, and took police inside the home to show them the two BB guns he keeps in the home.

Mr Veerapat was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning, during which he explained that he was stressed from financial problems.

Officers also had Mr Veerapat tested for drugs. He tested positive, and agreed to into voluntary rehab.

Mr Veerapat was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to begin his treatment.