THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man confesses to Facebook Live suicide threats, admitted to rehab

PHUKET: Police today tracked down a man in Phuket who pointed a gun and threatened to kill himself on a Facebook Live broadcast last night.

economicshealthdrugssuicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 January 2019, 09:06PM

Police tracked the man down and took him into protective custody. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police tracked the man down and took him into protective custody. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The only firearms in the house were BB guns. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The only firearms in the house were BB guns. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The man, Veerapat “Neung” Komkoung, 42, confessed that he did, but pointed out that the gun he used was a BB gun.

The alarm was raised when calls to the 191 national emergency hotline just after 10pm last night reported that a man was threatening to kill himself live on Facebook, spurring Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Akanit Danpitaksarn to launch an islandwide search for Mr Neung.

Officers managed to track down Mr Veerapat’s whereabouts to a house in Rassada, where they found only his wife at home.

Mr Veerapat’s wife told police that her husband worked for a furniture-making company, and that he was often stressed and drank alcohol and took medication to help him sleep.

He also often locked himself in their bedroom.

QSI International School Phuket

Police returned to the house just after 7:30am today (Jan 16) and found Mr Veerapat at home.

Mr Veerapat confessed to making the threats on Facebook, and took police inside the home to show them the two BB guns he keeps in the home.

Mr Veerapat was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning, during which he explained that he was stressed from financial problems.

Officers also had Mr Veerapat tested for drugs. He tested positive, and agreed to into voluntary rehab.

Mr Veerapat was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to begin his treatment.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police raid hookah bar near Phuket university
Australia announces plans to legalise medical marijuana
Five arrested for illegal medical services in Phuket
Price controls may be placed on soaring medical costs
Excise Dept shifts to hike tax on loose tobacco, open to vaping imports
The future of healing: Health sector gives blockchain glowing prognosis
Going green in Guadeloupe
Cigarettes hardest hit by new excise taxes
Make travel insurance compulsory, say voters in Phuket poll
Insurance to be compulsory for travellers to Thailand
BDMS inks MoU to create Thailand’s first ‘Intelligent Hospital’ in Phuket
Fighting Venezuela’s stress crisis
Tobacco law under review for legal import of e-cigs, baraku
‘Ice man’ keeps up tradition in India’s blistering heat
Contamination and shortages: India’s blood supply dogged by poorly screened, black market

 

Phuket community
Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

It's not the Police's job you clown. How do you know how the operation was conducted?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Best get yourself some legal advice if you don't understand something or won't accept anythi...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Unless you haven't worked it out, prioritising when poor means staying alive. How do you know t...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

What about the "HiSo's"or influential people as one commentator suggests in another po...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are many oth...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Inhibitors to Thai Justice 101: “I have many things to do. Last month, I had an official meeting i...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

As with every other law in Phuket (parking, speeding etc).... one rule for taxis and one rule for th...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

A happy ending, let us hope she isn't a victim of some more patriarchal BS in way of "honor...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

Where's all the sewage from the recent 10000 + Laguna area condos going? ( I'd be one P O...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

"Well no," well yes, it seems have a problem, first stating incorrectly sect 1336, now ign...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste

 