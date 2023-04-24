333 at the beach
Man confesses to beating friend to death with wrench

Man confesses to beating friend to death with wrench

PHUKET: Police have taken into custody a man who has confessed to hitting his friend on the head with an iron wrench and leaving him for dead near the Bang Neow reservoir in Srisoonthorn.

violencedeathmurderalcoholpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 April 2023, 09:45AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Niwat Timket of the Thalang Police said officers were notified at 11:50am yesterday (Apr 23) of a body found by the side of the road in an orchard in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, near the Bang Neow reservoir.

Officers led by Thalang Police Chief Pol Col Pisit Chuenpet soon arrived in force at the scene, joined by rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation.

The body was found on the ground next to a hut inside the orchard. By the condition of the body, officers estimated it had been there for several days.

The victim, who police would only identify as “Mr Kuan”, had sustained several deep wounds to the head and face.

Beside his body was a wrought iron wrench about 70cm long.

Police said Thaksin ‘Tong’ Polwong, 49, originally from Chumphon Province, had surrendered to police for the death of Mr Kuan. Police did not elaborate on whether Thaksin was the person who called the police.

The two men had come to the quiet location to drink alcohol together at about 7pm last Thursday (Apr 20), Thaksin told police.

The two men ended up in a drunken argument, with Mr Kuan slapping Thaksin across the face and ridiculing him for not having a job and for his wife leaving him, Thaksin said.

In a fit of rage Thaksin grabbed the wrench and struck Mr Kuan several times, before leaving the scene. 

He did not know Mr Kuan had died from his injuries, Thaksin said.

Officers said Thaksin was to be detained while they continued their investigation.

Mr Kuan’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.

