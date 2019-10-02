Kata Rocks
Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

PHUKET: A Russian man arrested for stealing a watch from a kiosk in the Central Festival shopping mall has claimed that he had the right to take the watch under “Russian Rules”, reports the Immigration Bureau.

Russiancrimepoliceimmigration
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 October 2019, 12:15PM

Pol Lt Gen Somong Chingduang of the Immigration Bureau explains how ‘Mr Maksim’ was taken into custody. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Pol Lt Gen Somong Chingduang of the Immigration Bureau explains how ‘Mr Maksim’ was taken into custody. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The storyboard explaining to the press how ‘Mr Maksim’ was arrested. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The storyboard explaining to the press how ‘Mr Maksim’ was arrested. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The Russian man, identified by Immigration only as “Mr Maksim”, age 23, was arrested at a location along Soi Na Suea in Wichit at 1:30am on Sept 19, Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang of the Immigration Bureau told a press conference in Bangkok on Friday (Sept 27).

Soi Na Suea (Route 4050) is some 380 metres south of the Central Phuket shopping mall and is the same street on which Wichit Police Station is located.

Mr Maksim stole a watch from a kiosk in Central Festival at 8:30pm on Sept 12 and quickly left the mall, Gen Sompong explained.

His entire movements were caught on CCTV.

Wichit Police working with Phuket Immigration officers tracked down Maksim and took him into custody under arrest warrant no. 258/2019 and charged him with theft committed in the nighttime, Gen Sompong said.

In his statement to police, written in English, Maksim confessed that he took the watch, but said that he had the right to under what he called “Russian Rules”, Gen Sompong told the press.

According to Maksim, any item that does not have a price tag attached to it or is not locked away can be claimed by any passer-by.

“We Russians can take them because they can be assumed to be free products or without an owner,” Gen Sompong said the Russian wrote.

Despite his defence, Maksim was was taken to Wichit Police Station and prosecuted, Gen Sompong noted.

GerryT81 | 02 October 2019 - 14:12:17 

Haha,what an idiot.But at least one of the best excuses ever.

CaptainJack69 | 02 October 2019 - 13:14:15 

Wow. By that logic I can go out right now and pick myself up a nice new Mercedes Benz for free. Nice try mate, nice try.

 

