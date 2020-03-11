THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man City v Arsenal off as coronavirus hits Premier League

FOOTBALL: Arsenal’s game at Manchester City was postponed today (Mar 11) after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League fixture to be called off because of the new coronavirus.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 09:47AM

This evening’s (Mar 11) Manchester City v Arsenal Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Arsenal said players will be isolated for 14 days after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact,” an Arsenal statement said.

“As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s (Mar 11) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.”

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos in late February. Vangelis Marinakis, owner of the Greek club and England’s Nottingham Forest, announced yesterday (Mar 10) that he had coronavirus.

Arsenal said the players and four staff who met Marinakis after the game at their London stadium will be remain at their homes until the quarantine period is complete.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low,” the club added.

Manchester City said the postponement was a “precautionary measure” and that information about rescheduling would be available in the coming days.

