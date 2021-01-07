BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City to face Spurs in League Cup Final

Man City to face Spurs in League Cup Final

FOOTBALL: Manchester City defeated cross-city rivals Manchester United 2-0 to reach a fourth consecutive League Cup final yesterday, a victory manager Pep Guardiola dedictaed to the family of Colin Bell, a day after the City great died aged 74.

Football
By AFP

Thursday 7 January 2021, 09:36AM

Manchester City players celebrate after they reached their fourth consecutive League Cup final yesterday (Jan 6). Photo: AFP.

Manchester City players celebrate after they reached their fourth consecutive League Cup final yesterday (Jan 6). Photo: AFP.

John Stones and Fernandinho were the unlikely goalscorers for Guardiola’s men, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in the final at Wembley on April 25.

Bell scored 152 goals in 492 appearances for City during a 13-year career in which he won five major trophies.

City players warmed up in number eight shirts in honour of Bell’s old number.

A minute’s silence was held before kick-off with Bell’s former teammate Mike Summerbee reduced to tears as he watched on from the stands.

“That’s for him and his family. This person helps to build something for this club,” said Guardiola.

“It is an incredible victory for us to beat United away and reach another final and, especially today, it is for him.”

City now have the chance to equal Liverpool’s record between 1981 and 1984 of winning four successive League Cups.

“I know the Carabao (League) Cup is not the Champions League but four times a row is incredible,” added Guardiola. “I’m so impressed with the quality of this team.”

Not enough’ from United

Mourinho was United boss the last time they lifted a trophy in 2017 and the Red Devils’ wait for silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes on as they lost a fourth semi-final in the past two seasons.

“It’s not psychological, sometimes you meet good teams in the semis,” said Solskjaer, whose side also lost to City at this stage of the competition last season.

“We met the best team in England and for me we didn’t have enough today.

UWC Thailand

“But we’re getting closer. This is a much better Manchester United compared to a year ago in those semis, that’s positive but not enough.”

Both sides have hauled themselves back into contention for the Premier League title in recent weeks, but neither manager took the opportunity to rest key players as both made just two changes from the weekend.

Any fears of a repeat of the goalless draw between the sides last month in the league were quickly dispelled as both had goals ruled out inside the first five minutes.

Stones breathed a sigh of relief when his own goal was chalked off for offside by Marcus Rashford in the build-up before Ilkay Gundogan was also denied by the offside flag.

Zack Steffen was deputising for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, who was one of City’s absentees due to a coronavirus outbreak, and the American produced an incredible save to deny Bruno Fernandes his 16th goal of the season with a curling effort that was destined for the top corner.

City looked more like their old selves in a thrilling first-half performance to blow away Chelsea on Sunday and they were inches away from the opener thanks to a stunning move that started deep inside their own half and ended with Kevin De Bruyne smashing against the post from the edge of the area.

The deadlock was finally broken five minutes into the second half when Stones cushioned in Foden’s free-kick with his thigh for his first goal in three years.

The England international’s poor form saw him fall down the pecking order in recent seasons, but City have now kept nine clean sheets in the 11 games Stones has started this season as he has formed a formidable partnership with Ruben Dias.

City’s issues this season have been at the other end and they again failed to make the most of their chances in the second half.

Joao Cancelo’s piledriver flew just over before Dean Henderson made fine saves to deny Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

However, Henderson could only watch as Fernandinho volleyed into the bottom corner after United failed to clear a corner for his first goal in two years, seven minutes from time.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Game on in 2021 - hopefully!
Decision on COVID-threatened Australia F1 ‘in coming weeks’
Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Thai League 1 falls prey to COVID – again
Momota tests COVID positive, out of Thai events
Chelsea collapse leaves Lampard testing Abramovich’s patience
Kane and Son spark Spurs into life amid more Premier League COVID gloom
Man Utd title challenge a year in the making, says Solskjaer
Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK honours list
Thailand pledges ‘world’s safest’ badminton as China pull out
Momota gets Khosit, tough draw for Thais
Man Utd move up to second amid COVID concerns for the Premier League
When form hits the fan call ‘Big Sam’
Man City’s clash at Everton postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases
Liverpool held by West Brom

 

Phuket community
Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare

Do i read it right, that during first 5 days of January there were 5 international flights carrying...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Lockdowns and closures only work if everyone follows the rules. The local food delivery clowns are a...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Tried using the Thai Chana app but it seems you need an internet connection. So why bother? ...(Read More)

No new restrictions for UK arrivals

UK arrivals is far better than the scaremongering No Brits article of the other day....(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

LALALA, you are probability wise right when it comes to Phuket/Thailand. So far keep fingers crossed...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

If 'Phuket' installs speed camera registration systems in just the underpasses only, Phuket ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

.... Well, today we are back to normal. Lucky us that the thai driving habits are not 'pandemic...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Was address of the 4 Korean not registered with Phuket Immigration? No 90 day reports? Were there re...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Back to Thalang Hospital? 'Under care' over there? Medical staff there now confronted with ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 