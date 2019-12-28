THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at Wolves

Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at Wolves

FOOTBALL: Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City's faint hopes of retaining the Premier League title were in tatters as they blew a two-goal lead and had goalkeeper Ederson sent in a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Wolves yesterday (Dec 27).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 28 December 2019, 09:01AM

Wolves defender Matt Doherty scored the winner against Manchester City. Photo: AFP

Wolves defender Matt Doherty scored the winner against Manchester City. Photo: AFP

Guardiola's side recovered from Ederson's 12th minute dismissal to take control thanks to Raheem Sterling's double either side of half-time.

But City's fatigued stars were unable to go the distance as Adama Traore's goal started a thrilling Wolves fightback.

Raul Jimenez equalised with eight minutes to go and Matt Doherty hit the winner to send Molineux wild in the 89th minute.

"Always the goals can be avoided but sometimes it's tiredness. It's a lot of minutes to defend with 10 men," Guardiola said.

"No regrets, they did absolutely everything to defend a result for 80 minutes but it was difficult."

Third placed City trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 14 points and, Jurgen Klopp's red-hot team have a game in hand, making it hard to imagine the champions getting their hands on the trophy for a third successive season.

"It is a big gap for a long time. It's not a race if you think about it," Guardiola said.

"I have been asked the question for a long time and it is the same answer. It's not realistic to think about the title race.

"We have to think of the next game and about winning our games."

Wolves, flying high in fifth place, have contributed to City's downfall more than most and, after winning 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October, they celebrated a top-flight double over the Manchester club for the first time since 1960-61.

The only blemish for Wolves were the missiles thrown from the stands when City celebrated their second goal, an incident that prompted the Football Association to launch an investigation.

Referee Martin Atkinson was seen passing a metal hip flask to the fourth official as an announcement over the tannoy warned "numerous instances of objects being thrown have been seen. CCTV will be used to prosecute offenders".

It was a bitter night for Guardiola, whose team have lost five league games this season after being beaten just four times in the whole of last term.

City had looked closer to their best in recent wins over Arsenal and Leicester, but they could not have made a worse start at Molineux.

When Diogo Jota escaped with a well-timed run behind the City defence, Ederson rashly raced out of his area.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The Brazilian misjudged the bounce of the ball and clipped Jota, earning a red card. Guardiola then replaced Sergio Aguero with reserve keeper Claudio Bravo.

City responded by snatching the lead in controversial fashion in the 25th minute.

Riyad Mahrez made an incisive run that ended with Leander Dendoncker stepping on the Algerian's foot, leading VAR to award a penalty.

That was not the end of the drama as Sterling's spot-kick was saved by Rui Patricio, only for VAR to intervene again as the penalty was retaken for encroachment.

Relentless pressure

Sterling shot to the same side with his second kick, but although Patricio saved again, this time the winger followed up to tap in the rebound.

When Sterling doubled the lead in the 50th minute, City looked in charge.

Beating the offside trap with ease, Sterling ran onto Kevin De Bruyne's pass and clipped a deft finish over Patricio.

But Sterling's eventful night wasn't finished yet and, when he surrendered possession careless in midfield five minutes later, Wolves took advantage to reduce the deficit.

Traore's blistering pace makes him a tough opponent, so City backed off just enough to allow the wing-back to blast a low drive past Bravo from 20 yards.

Wolves' relentless pressure in the closing stages finally forced City to crack.

Benjamin Mendy made a mess of trying to shepherd the ball out for a goal-kick and Traore stole possession.

Traore crossed for Jimenez to stab past Bravo from close-range, leaving City's exhausted players on their knees in frustration.

There was even worse to come for City in the 89th minute as Doherty took Jimenez's backheel, slalomed past Nicolas Otamendi and smashed a fine finish into the far corner.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tennis in 2019: Nadal on top as new faces make mark in women's game
Liverpool thrash Leicester to stretch lead as Tottenham, Man Utd close on Chelsea
Phuket's Silver Surfer riding the crest of a wave
2019 was more gloom than boom for Thai football
Gloves off as Premier League top two clash in Boxing Day showdown
Dallaglio using rugby to save lost children
UWC Thailand students shine with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals
Rugby superstar follows Ozil in China criticism
Australia bowler Siddle treated for bushfire smoke inhalation
Jazz victorious on home turf as he wins Thailand Masters
Lampard out-wits Mourinho but racism scars Chelsea win at Spurs
Australia's Cummins sold for record $2.17m at IPL auction
Ozil kicking the beautiful game to question its morality
Arteta appointed head coach at Arsenal, tasked with reviving troubled club
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020 date confirmed

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Bear in mind their saying: ..." Nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased"...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Do you know how many water tankers daily have to go to the hill of Phromthep Cape to provide 80 (!) ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Kurt, anything meaningful to add apart from grumpy comments ? Boredom is taking a toll on you again?...(Read More)

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Cold water? Must be a joke. Seen driving fast? Never drive faster than you can think. That means fo...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

I am almost sure that my life insurance company will not pay a single dime when I die during a ride...(Read More)

Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service

Thanks to the organisers & the band for making this a beautiful & respectful ceremony. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

Thailand has no problem with the acceptance of transgenders. Its the only area I can think of where ...(Read More)

National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

Look at us everybody. We're competent. No really we are. Please believe us....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Just imagine how many air-conditioned electric buses you could buy for that money....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Get for that money a water pipeline from Phang Nga Province to Phuket first. Has the Governor forgot...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Yacht Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie

 