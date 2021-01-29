BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City threaten to turn Premier League race into procession

Man City threaten to turn Premier League race into procession

FOOTBALL: This season’s Premier League race has been touted as one of the most open in years but Manchester City have quietly moved through the gears and are threatening to pull away from the pack.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 29 January 2021, 04:15PM

Manchester City are cruising at the top of the Premier League. Photo: AFP.

Manchester City are cruising at the top of the Premier League. Photo: AFP.

Pep Guardiola’s men, who have won their past seven league games, host Manchester United’s midweek conquerors Sheffield United tomorrow (Jan 30), hoping lightning cannot strike twice.

United, their closest challengers, face a tricky trip away to rejuvenated Arsenal while Liverpool travel to high-flying West Ham.

Manchester United hoped to be travelling to the Emirates as Premier League leaders before their shock defeat to bottom side Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

The 2-1 reverse on Wednesday, which ended a 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, was their fourth home defeat of the season.

In sharp contrast, they have won eight out of their 10 league games on the road and are unbeaten away from home in the Premier League for more than a year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope this week’s limp showing was a one-off but the Emirates will not be an easy place for United to rediscover their form.

Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal’s fortunes around, winning five out of six Premier League matches to move to within striking distance of the top four.

He will hope to make a statement that the Gunners are back in business by completing the double over United this season.

Striker-less City purring

City are heavy favourites to land a third Premier League crown in four years, even though Sergio Aguero has no league goals this season and Gabriel Jesus has just two.

Aguero, City’s all-time record goalscorer, has been unavailable for most of the campaign as a result of injury and the coronavirus while Jesus, who also suffered from COVID, has been a bit-part player in recent weeks.

In their absence Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez have chipped in with plenty of goals, backed by a rock-solid defence.

City have won their past seven league games, scoring 18 goals in the process and conceding just one.

Manager Pep Guardiola believes Aguero could still play a key role in the second half of the season but will be delighted his squad have stepped up as they chase glory on four fronts.

Last chance for Bruce?

Frank Lampard this week became the second managerial casualty of the Premier League season when he was jettisoned by Chelsea, but Steve Bruce could soon be next.

Newcastle have collected just two points out of a possible 27 in the Premier League and the manager’s future looks bleak.

Some fans mounted a protest at St James’s Park after last week’s 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, displaying a banner aimed at owner Mike Ashley that bore the message “Act late, seal your fate”.

In a sign of the pressure he is under, Bruce refused to take questions from written media at his press conference before this week’s match against Leeds, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

He still believes he is the right man to turn things around but must know time is running out.

UWC Thailand

Tuchel’s homework

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted after his side’s dull 0-0 draw against Wolves this week that he had not had time to properly assess his squad.

Midfielder Mason Mount, one of the standout players at Stamford Bridge this season, and Christian Pulisic were left kicking their heels on the bench.

Chelsea dominated possession but looked short of ideas until Mount and Pulisic were introduced in the late stages of the game.

England international Mount in particular looked dangerous and will be disappointed if he does not make the teamsheet against Burnley.

Fixtures (all Phuket times)

Saturday (10:00pm unless stated)

Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Manchester City v Sheffield United

West Brom v Fulham

Sunday

Arsenal v Manchester United (12:30am)

Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00am)

Chelsea v Burnley (7:00pm)

Leicester v Leeds (9:00pm)

West Ham v Liverpool (11:30pm)

Monday

Brighton v Tottenham (2:15am)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pornpawee fells another giant
Phuket Wonderboy looks to make ONE noise
Man Utd title hopes hit as Chelsea’s Tuchel era starts with stalemate
Pornpawee blows away Ratchanok
Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed reports
Controversy at the ACG as Penguins defeat Cows
Four spots for Thai stars in marquee event
Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard
Brady, Mahomes set up dream Super Bowl as Bucs, Chiefs advance
Dechapol, Sapsiree crowned champions at Thailand Open
McGregor knocked out by Poirier in stunning UFC upset
Britons secure berth in America’s Cup challenger final
Ratchanok eliminated from Thailand Open
MotoGP season to start with two races in Qatar
Ratchanok reaches badminton semi-finals

 

Phuket community
Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

They don't have any customers to buy these concrete boxes. A novel idea to to get some of their ...(Read More)

Phuket villages to be targeted to stem ‘widespread’ drugs problem

Since when has marijuana ever been called "Ya Bah". Never. The Thais call it Ganja....(Read More)

Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

Wow, look at the view from that "beachfront" pool. Acres of vertical concrete. Oh wait, th...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

"We will also discuss with taxi drivers... so that the buses do not affect their business,”. ...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

@lalala. You should be kicked out of the country for encouraging disobedience and dissent. Moron go ...(Read More)

Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

Marijuana has long been used in traditional medicine and food preparation in Thailand. Will they eve...(Read More)

Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

Kratom from the South, Marijuana (cannabis) from the North. Legalize both. Than there will be a lot ...(Read More)

Support scheme for tourism staff

@CaptainJack69 "Tourism is 20% of Thailand's economy" yeah, I'm guessing it's ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

How did the woman fly out of the rear window if she was wearing a seat belt ? Cage drivers & the...(Read More)

Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out

The moral of the story, never sign the charge sheet until you have sighted the blood alcohol test re...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket

 