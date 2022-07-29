Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight

Man City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight

FOOTBALL: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will go head to head with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez as the Premier League title rivals unveil their expensive new recruits in the Community Shield.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 30 July 2022, 10:00AM

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland looks on during the international friendly match between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich at at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last Saturday (July 23). Photo: AFP

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland looks on during the international friendly match between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich at at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last Saturday (July 23). Photo: AFP

Heading into today’s (July 30) curtain raiser to the Premier League season, the pressure is on Haaland and Nunez to provide evidence they can justify their hefty price tags over the coming months.

The pair represent over £100 million (B4.4 billion) of goalscoring firepower as the rivalry between City and Liverpool intensifies.

Much has changed at City and Liverpool since Pep Guardiola’s side pipped the Reds to the title by one point after a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa on the last day of the season.

City’s fourth title in five seasons was just reward for their incredible consistency, but Guardiola’s perfectionist personality ensured he would not rest on his laurels.

Guardiola sanctioned the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, while Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea and Fernandinho returned to Athletico Paranaense.

Aware that City’s success last season was achieved despite their lack of a natural central striker, Guardiola made a blockbuster move for one of Europe’s brightest young stars as he landed Norway international Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million.

Having failed to prise Harry Kane from Tottenham’s clutches 12 months ago, Guardiola hopes Haaland can emulate his prolific form at Dortmund in the more demanding Premier League.

The 22-year-old’s ability to mesh with City’s array of creative talents is one of the key storylines that will define the title race.

The early signs are promising as Haaland took just 12 minutes to score on his City debut in a friendly against Bayern Munich.

“As you probably all know, I’ve been watching a lot of City games for the last years,” Haaland said.

“The last years (they) have been without a striker, so of course I’ve been seeing myself in these kind of situations. I’m not surprised. The quality is good.”

Signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds for £42 million further underlined City’s dynastic ambitions.

Nunez needs more support’

While City will start the season as title favourites whatever the result this weekend at Leicester’s King Power Stadium, Liverpool’s threat to their supremacy remains clear and present.

Jurgen Klopp’s team came within two games of football immortality after spending the second half of the season engaged in a thrilling chase to win an unprecedented quadruple.

With history in touching distance, Liverpool fell painfully short as City won the title before Real Madrid beat them 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Beating Chelsea on penalties in the FA and League Cup finals was scant consolation for a manager with Klopp’s ferocious drive.

The months since that agonising finale have seen Liverpool finally end speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future by tying the Egypt star to a new contract.

The departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich was a blow, but Klopp filled the void left by the Senegal forward when he paid an initial £64 million, that could rise to a club record £85 million, to sign Nunez from Benfica.

Nunez, 23, has endured a rollercoaster pre-season, with an embarrassing miss against Manchester United followed by a four-goal demolition of Leipzig, then a blank in a defeat against Salzburg.

Premature comparisons will inevitably be made between Haaland and Nunez this weekend.

But Klopp was quick to defend the Uruguay striker, saying: “He needs much more support around him. You keep other players busy so they cannot focus on him. It is like it is, it doesn’t feel great, but we take it and go from here.”

Victory in the Shield will be a footnote when the major prizes are handed out at the end of the season, but Klopp knows the psychological significance of any win over England’s preeminent force.

“The situation is that it’s a very important game, but the situation is that we still have to prepare a season, so we cannot ignore that,” Klopp said.

“Will it show a lot about the season? I expect two good teams.”

Kick off is 11pm Phuket time

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Annissa ready to defend titles at Kata Beach contest
Four-time world champion Vettel to retire from F1
Out for the count: why Leclerc’s first-lap crash was so costly
Phang-nga international marathon confirmed
Atthaya targets win at Women’s British Open
Another fine finish for Thai veteran Thongchai
Triumphant Vingegaard seals Tour de France glory
Verstappen blows out championship lead after Leclerc smash
Leclerc on pole in France
Impressive Sadom shines at St Andrews
Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star
Pressure on Mercedes to save its 2022 season
Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy and signs for LIV rebel series
China to host Asian Games in 2023 after COVID postponement
Thai spikers vow stronger team at world championship

 

Phuket community
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

If we could go back far enough I think we would discover that all religions started by one man claim...(Read More)

Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches

'Culture and tradition'- I guess he doesn't know aht until the turn of the 20th Century ...(Read More)

Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team

profit as high as 9 time?? well well.. guess they are all on dreaming mood today ..lol ...(Read More)

Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches

So the royal Thai navy is stuck with 19th century attitudes towards women. Are officials really so f...(Read More)

Brit, Dane caught in Phuket high-roller gambling den

Officers seizing all the equipment to open their own "private" casino once the heat has di...(Read More)

Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout

Was the container fixed to the truck bed or just lheld on with binders? The driver being launched ou...(Read More)

Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team

7 million people and B50bn- give me a break. Has anyone actually looked at BIE- makes for interesti...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Kurt...get some sleep man....(Read More)

Phuket receives positive review from BIE Expo inspection team

A pleasing heart-warming start. May that continue :)...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Lovely twisting of Dr Kusak. But it was not a thai woman who got monkeypox from mr Nzeres. Mr Nzeres...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property

 