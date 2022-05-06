tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City refocus on Premier League title push as Leeds sweat

Man City refocus on Premier League title push as Leeds sweat

FOOTBALL: Manchester City must pick themselves off the floor for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League after their painful Champions League exit or risk ending the season empty-handed, with Liverpool on the prowl.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 7 May 2022, 12:30PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left dejected after his team’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg football on Wednesday (May 4). Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left dejected after his team’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg football on Wednesday (May 4). Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP

Pep Guardiola’s men, reeling after blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of their semi-final against Real Madrid to lose 6-5 on aggregate, are one point clear of the second-placed Reds but have the disadvantage of playing after their rivals for the second consecutive weekend.

At the other end of the table, Norwich have already been relegated and Watford look certain to follow, with Burnley, Leeds or Everton set to join them in the Championship next season.

Bruised City

Manchester City were on course for a treble before Liverpool won last month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Now they have just one trophy to play for.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have the chance to turn the screw today (May 7) even though they have a tricky fixture against Tottenham, who are in desperate need of the points as they chase a top-four spot.

Newcastle lost 1-0 to Liverpool last week but that came after four straight wins for Eddie Howe’s revived side, who are now safely in mid-table after their early season woes.

City know the maths is simple - win their remaining four Premier League games and they will be champions for the fourth time in five seasons.

Guardiola is confident his side can shrug off the agony of their European exit but he has no margin for error.

“We need time now, one or two days, but we will rise,” he said. “We have to do it.”

Leeds stare down barrel

Leeds fans might have shrugged off Burnley’s last-gasp comeback win against Watford last weekend but Everton’s shock victory against Chelsea the following day left them sweating.

After a sticky start under new manager Jesse Marsch, who took over from the sacked Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, Leeds appeared to have turned the corner.

But last week’s 4-0 drubbing by City leaves them in real danger of dropping back down to the Championship after just two seasons in the top flight.

Leeds have 34 points - level with Burnley and just two ahead of Frank Lampard’s Everton, who have a game in hand - with a difficult match at Arsenal tomorrow followed by a home game against Chelsea.

US coach Marsch said he knew the relegation battle would go to the wire when he took the job and believes his team are still up for the fight.

But if results go against them this weekend they could be in the bottom three come tomorrow evening.

Golden Boot race

Mohamed Salah remains the heavy favourite to win a third Golden Boot but will be looking anxiously over his shoulder at in-form Son Heung-min and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egypt forward, with 22 league goals, has only scored twice since netting against Brighton in mid-March even as Liverpool have kept up their relentless quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

Since then South Korea’s Son has scored eight times, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa and two goals against Leicester to take his tally to 19.

Ronaldo, one goal behind Son, has the chance to end a miserable season with Manchester United on a high but the Red Devils have just two games to play while Liverpool and fifth-placed Spurs both have four left.

Salah and Son will likely go head to head at Anfield today, with personal milestones an added element of spice in a fixture that could prove pivotal for both teams.

Fixtures

Saturday (All kick-offs Phuket time)

Brentford v Southampton (9pm)

Burnley v Aston Villa (9pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (9pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (9pm)

Brighton v Manchester United (11:30pm)

Sunday

Liverpool v Tottenham (1:45am)

Arsenal v Leeds (8pm)

Leicester v Everton (8pm)

Norwich v West Ham (8pm)

Manchester City v Newcastle (10:30pm)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

It’s a ball in Patong with sports tourism triple-header
Hamilton’s season on the line in Miami Grand Prix
Sloman in the fast lane for success with Laguna win
Sloman sets pace with determined return to form
Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final
Klopp hails another ‘special’ final after Liverpool see off Villarreal
O’Sullivan sees off Trump to win seventh snooker world title
Chanettee completes hat-trick
Man City keep Liverpool at arm’s length, Norwich relegated
Panipak and Chatchai-decha win Swat awards
Man City, Liverpool turn attention back to Premier League shootout
English duo lift Kamala Pairs Championship in season finale
Phuket hosts major esports competition
Ferrari defends aggressive approach in home-race disappointment
Phuket Rugby 10s is back

 

Phuket community
Phuket's Nui Beach club still open, despite heat from Navy

...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

Sure Anutin's advisors told him never to talk anymore about 'dirty foreigners'. But his...(Read More)

Use sharks as a tourist attraction, says Kamala Chief

Seems some people here have been watching too many movies. Even if the water was packed full of shar...(Read More)

Deputy Commerce Minister touts tourism policy success

As correctly noted by Phuket News, reporting amount of new business' amounts to merely buffalo d...(Read More)

It’s a ball in Patong with sports tourism triple-header

I always wonder why these events are not publicized a week or two ahead of the event. How can peopl...(Read More)

Phuket real estate market shows a heartbeat

Russians stranded here due to by Russia innitiated barbaric attack on peacefull independend democrat...(Read More)

Phuket real estate market shows a heartbeat

Two condo projects have been launched in Layan within the last two years, one is enormous and while...(Read More)

Use sharks as a tourist attraction, says Kamala Chief

Phuket could shift over from beaches, night life and shopping to eco tourism BUT the people are goin...(Read More)

Big Joke in Phuket to highlight regional gun arrests

It would instill a lot more confidence in tourists and residents alike if off cuty police stopped pa...(Read More)

Use sharks as a tourist attraction, says Kamala Chief

This guy has been taking far to much Ya Ba by the sound of it. What a nutcase! Totally clueless. How...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 