British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal

Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal

FOOTBALL: Manchester City are on the brink of winning the Premier League title after Arsenal crashed to a shock 3-0 defeat against Brighton yesterday (May 14).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 15 May 2023, 07:27AM

Brighton’s Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring at Arsenal. Photo: AFP

Brighton’s Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring at Arsenal. Photo: AFP

Mikel Arteta’s side were rocked by second half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan at the Emirates Stadium.

Second placed Arsenal trail City by four points and a defeat for the Gunners at Nottingham Forest on Saturday would hand Pep Guardiola’s men their fifth title in six years.

Fired by Ilkay Gundogan’s brace and Erling Haaland’s latest goal, City’s 3-0 win at Everton earlier yesterday had moved them within touching distance of the title and Arsenal’s loss makes the silverware almost certain to remain in Manchester.

Even if Arsenal beat Forest, City will be champions for a third successive season if they defeat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in their next game on May 21.

City have three games to play, with the Chelsea clash followed by trips to Brighton and Brentford, while Arsenal have just a home match against Wolves after their trip to Forest.

While battle-tested City are powering towards the finish line, Arsenal’s young team have choked away their bid to win a first title since 2004.

Arsenal’s recent four-game winless run, including a 4-1 thrashing at City, allowed their rivals to seize top spot, an opportunity they have exploited in ruthless fashion.

Although Arsenal’s unexpected title challenge seems destined to fall short, it has still been a hugely encouraging season for the north Londoners after over a decade of underachievement.

There is no shame in coming second to a team of treble-chasing City’s class, although Arteta will be frustrated they failed to last the pace after leading the table for long periods.

Thrashed 5-1 at home by struggling Everton last Monday, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton bounced back with a dynamic display that prayed on the anxiety coursing through Arsenal’s players and fans.

Brighton threatened on the counter early on as Aaron Ramsdale’s superb save repelled Enciso’s rising strike.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Knockout blow

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard had scored five goals in his last five games and he went close to a sixth with a stinging shot that whistled just wide.

The Gunners suffered a blow when Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli was forced off with an injury sustained after a tackle from Moises Caicedo.

Gabriel Jesus’s shot from a tight angle was turned away by Jason Steele, while Leandro Trossard almost netted against his old club when the Arsenal forward’s effort clipped the top of the bar.

Arsenal had scored three or more goals in each of their last six home league games, but they failed to make any headway against well-drilled Brighton.

Bukayo Saka and Odegaard went close late in the first half with a powerful drives that flashed narrowly wide.

Brighton landed their knockout blow in the 51st minute as Enciso made the breakthrough.

Estupinan’s initial cross was blocked but he knocked the rebound towards Enciso and he headed home while Arsenal appealed in vain for a foul on Jakub Kiwior.

Arteta sent on Reiss Nelson and the winger almost bagged an immediate equaliser as he rifled inches wide.

But Undav bagged Brighton’s second goal in the 86th minute as Trossard carelessly lost possession, allowing the forward to lift a deft lob over Ramsdale.

Estupinan sent Arsenal fans streaming to the exits deep into stoppage-time when he slotted home after Undav’s shot was parried by Ramsdale.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot
Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia
Women shuttlers make it six in a row
Thai women win 4x100m relay title, silver for men
Kieran decimates rivals for 2nd gold
Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends
Thailand women win LPGA International Crown
A golden day for Thais in Cambodia
Arsenal pass Newcastle test to keep pressure on Man City
Verstappen beats Pérez to extend title lead
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Man City close in on Premier League coronation, Liverpool target top four
City host Big Sam’s Leeds as Arsenal face Newcastle test

 

Phuket community
Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Despite having their posters trashed- not a single one survived in Kamala but their drive around att...(Read More)

Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim

BEWARE Tourists !! The west wind drowning season has begun. Will we ever see any warning campaign f...(Read More)

Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’

The 'water ball' lays with the Government. But their only doing is passively 'keeping an...(Read More)

Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

Well done everyone. ...(Read More)

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

I would like to know what function is filled when gloves are worn with the rubber grips on TOP ...(Read More)

Body of missing Russian man found near Kalim

What is the point of the chief, a mayor and his deputy being there when the body was bought ashore? ...(Read More)

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

Cap, I think that the most aggressive jerks on motorbikes are the food delivery riders. Every day th...(Read More)

Search for missing Russian man continues

Johnc..as per the article, clearly to assist searchers and family of deceased. What's the matter...(Read More)

Court speaks out on teen held for LM

Yes 112 is a sickening, fascist law, but this headline is misleading a bit, eh? She was also ...(Read More)

Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’

Maybe they should stop allowing people to refill their private pool in order to save water.Same as ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
SALA
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket

 