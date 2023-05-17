333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia

Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia

FOOTBALL: European giants Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich will all travel to Asia this summer, after a raft of fixtures around the continent were announced on Tuesday (May 16).

Football
By AFP

Thursday 18 May 2023, 09:30AM

From left to right football legends John Barnes of Liverpool FC, Giovane Elber of FC Bayern Munich, Marco Cassetti of AS Roma, Emile Heskey of Leicester City FC and Gary Mabutt of Tottenham Hotspur FC pose with their jerseys during the Singapore Festival of Football press launch in Singapore on Tuesday (May 16). Photo: AFP

From left to right football legends John Barnes of Liverpool FC, Giovane Elber of FC Bayern Munich, Marco Cassetti of AS Roma, Emile Heskey of Leicester City FC and Gary Mabutt of Tottenham Hotspur FC pose with their jerseys during the Singapore Festival of Football press launch in Singapore on Tuesday (May 16). Photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola’s City, who are on the cusp of retaining their Premier League crown, will play his former side Bayern and Japanese champions Yokohama F Marinos in friendlies in Tokyo.

City will face Marinos on July 23 before taking on Bayern three days later, with both games taking place at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Bayern will also play J-League side Kawasaki Frontale before travelling to Singapore to take on Liverpool on Aug 2.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will play two games in the city state, also squaring off against Leicester City on July 30.

Tottenham Hotspur, who should have a new coach in by then, will travel to Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

In what is their first ever trip to Thailand Spurs will play fellow English Premier League side Leicester in Bangkok on July 23.

 

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: "We are extremely excited to be making our first ever visit to Thailand and look forward to engaging with our passionate fans.

"As is always the case wherever we visit in the world, our players and staff will be embracing the local culture of Bangkok, supporting good causes and delivering football coaching clinics to leave a lasting, positive legacy."

SALA

Spurs, who are still searching for a full-time manager to replace Antonio Conte, will face West Ham in Perth on July 18, before travelling to Bangkok to play Leicester on July 23.

They round their tour off with a game against former coach Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Singapore on July 26.

Thai-owned Leicester City, who are fighting for survival in the English top flight, currently sit 19th in the Premier League.

With only two matches left, the Foxes must get results and hope other results go their way to avoid the drop.

Leicester shocked the football world by winning the Premier League title in 2016. They also won the FA Cup in 2021.

Newly crowned Spanish champions Barcelona are also coming to Asia.

They face Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on June 6, just days after they complete their league season.

Scottish champions Celtic also visit Japan this summer, taking on coach Ange Postecoglou’s former team Marinos in Yokohama on July 19.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg
Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers
Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games
Indonesia beat Thais in bad-tempered SEA Games football final
SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot
Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia
Women shuttlers make it six in a row
Thai women win 4x100m relay title, silver for men
Kieran decimates rivals for 2nd gold
Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends
Thailand women win LPGA International Crown

 

Phuket community
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The Governor does not know anything about Phuket Province. He has been appointed as a Governor in Ph...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

A real financial opportunity for all involved hospitals ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Hey, reading who were present at the meeting, I missed presence of the Admiral who is mostly joining...(Read More)

Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud

Oh jeez...just another dishonest Immigration hack gets caught burning 9 Chinese students. If the CSD...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

...negative Phuket tourist image. Very weak remark of weak Chief Pranit, Phuket Marine office, that...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Maybe his brakes failed ??...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

What ever is financial covered by law or Insurance company, the Governor better make sure that his &...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The so called Captain must be blind or on Drugs. Rewoke his License forever. I really not hope tha...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

This is BS- he has never said 'abolish' but talked about 'reform' the Old Guard are ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Always a concern when the investigation is left to the police, who view incidents like this as a bon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
BahtSold
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 