BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test

Man City eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test

FOOTBALL: Rampant Manchester City will relish a shot at revenge against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham later today (Feb 13 UK time) while fading Liverpool face a tricky trip to Leicester hoping to benefit from a rare week off.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 13 February 2021, 11:15AM

The meeting between Guardiola and Mourinho comes at a time of contrasting fortunes for two of the world’s most-decorated coaches. Photo: AFP.

The meeting between Guardiola and Mourinho comes at a time of contrasting fortunes for two of the world’s most-decorated coaches. Photo: AFP.

City hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield last weekend to open up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester United at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not tasted defeat in 22 games in all competitions, since they faced Tottenham in November.

Victory for Mourinho’s men that day took them top of the table and eight points clear of City. But there has been a 22-point swing between the sides since as Spurs have tumbled down to eighth.

Once fierce rivals vying for superiority at Barcelona and Real Madrid, a 25th meeting between Guardiola and Mourinho comes at a time of contrasting fortunes for two of the world’s most-decorated coaches.

Mourinho is under pressure after a run of four defeats in five games, while Guardiola is targeting an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

City set a new English record of 15 consecutive victories for a top-flight team by reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

“It means and shows how special these players are,” said Guardiola. “In this toughest period, in the Christmas and winter time, to do what we have done so far is quite remarkable.”

A big week for City could go a long way to securing a third league title in four years. They visit Everton for their game in hand on Wednesday and then travel to Arsenal next weekend.

“The important thing is the way we are still playing and our consistency,” added Guardiola. “We are just thinking of the next one and we have an incredibly tough week ahead of us.”

Leicester test for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp admitted the height of Liverpool’s ambitions was now finishing in the top four to guarantee Champions League football next season.

The Reds have won just three of their past 11 games, culminating in their collapse late on to City.

A stubborn injury crisis has left the defending champions looking physically and mentally drained, so a rare midweek off due to their early exit from the FA Cup may come as a blessing ahead of their visit to the King Power.

Leicester sit third and are determined to avoid the mistakes they made last season, when they let a promising position slip in the final months of the campaign to finish fifth.

The Foxes will be boosted by the return of talisman Jamie Vardy after the 34-year-old made his first start since groin surgery against Brighton in the FA Cup in midweek.

Liverpool centre-backs Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, signed on transfer deadline day, could feature after Klopp opted not to throw them in at the deep end against City.

Baggies bounce for Man Utd?

If Manchester United are to have any chance of keeping the title race alive, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men must snap out of a slump in which they have won just one of their past five games without the need for extra-time.

United could not ask for more inviting opponents this weekend, with West Brom showing no signs of a revival since Sam Allardyce’s appointment in December to maintain their top-flight status.

The Baggies have conceded 24 goals in their past six home games and are 12 points adrift of safety, in 19th spot.

Fixtures (all Phuket times)

Saturday

Leicester v Liverpool (7:30pm)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (10:00pm)

Sunday

Manchester City v Tottenham (12:30am)

Brighton v Aston Villa (3am)

Southampton v Wolves (7pm)

West Brom v Manchester United (9pm)

Arsenal v Leeds (11:30pm)

Monday

Everton v Fulham (2am)

Tuesday

West Ham v Sheffield United (1am)

Chelsea v Newcastle (3am)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England’s ‘mad chemist’ Jones opts for familiar formula against Italy
Phuket Vagabonds announce youth development day
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Aussie Open bars fans, players into ‘bubble’ after snap COVID lockdown
F1 star Alonso ‘conscious and well’ after cycling accident
‘Wonder Boy’ calls for title shot after big win
Bas, Popor eye Tokyo gold
Fossils dig deep for historic ACG victory
Honours even after cross-over code challenge at ACG
Frustrated Kenin struggles in Aussie Open defence
Brady’s magnificent seven as Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl
Four-goal Man City crush Liverpool, Kane stars for Spurs
Scotland end 38-year Twickenham jinx to stun England
Man Utd blow lead twice against Everton, Villa outgun Arsenal
Thomas makes history as first female Super Bowl official

 

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?

anyone questioning the covid narrative and asking for transparency with a 2 sided debate are labelle...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11

the vaccine will not put an end to travel restrictions, social distancing, lockdowns etc. WHO releas...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

in 2018 america had the lowest birth rate for a century. also the first time in over a century where...(Read More)

China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’

One of CCP guidelines ( by Mao) they still practice is that 'Religion is poison'. The destro...(Read More)

Police among 10 in gambling den frame

Today is 12th, so what is the conclusion of the panel? Panels and sub panels, a big joke to cover Go...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong- you really don't get sarcasm do you? I suggest you read my post again with a cynical mi...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Pascale wow, that was mature. I do pay my share of taxes. I never said immense. Stop making stuff u...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 