BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City extend lead, Liverpool stunned by Leicester

Man City extend lead, Liverpool stunned by Leicester

FOOTBALL: Manchester City powered seven points clear at the top of the Premier League yesterday (Feb 13) as Ilkay Gundogan’s double inspired a 3-0 win that piled pressure on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, while Liverpool’s problems mounted after a dismal 3-1 defeat at Leicester.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 14 February 2021, 10:29AM

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring against Tottenham. Photo: AFP.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring against Tottenham. Photo: AFP.

Pep Guardiola’s side stretched their English top-flight record run to 16 successive victories in all competitions.

They are unbeaten in their last 23 matches and look odds on to win the title for the third time in the last four seasons.

Manchester United can close the gap to five points if they beat lowly West Bromwich Albion today, but City will still hold a game in hand to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Tottenham were no match for the red-hot leaders on a freezing evening at the Etihad Stadium.

The latest clash between old rivals Guardiola and Mourinho was a mismatch from the moment Rodri put City ahead.

Gundogan has been the main man during City’s winning streak and he finished off Tottenham with two ruthless strikes.

Since City last lost - at Tottenham in November - they have climbed from 13th place and overturned an eight-point gap to Mourinho’s men, who were top at the time.

“It was well deserved. We have a special way to play and we will continue. You have to be patient and calm,” Guardiola said.

Tottenham have now lost five of their previous six matches in all competitions.

Amid Mourinho’s awkward rifts with Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, there is a growing feeling Tottenham’s season is spiralling out of control.

They are languishing in eighth place, four points adrift of the top four.

“A fresh team against a very tired team, but we hit the post and going 1-0 could give us the fuel you need,” Mourinho said.

“A team that is not united would give up and would be punished but I saw guys like Kane, Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg giving everything.”

City went ahead in the 23rd minute after Hojbjerg tripped Gundogan with a trailing leg.

After Gundogan made it three penalty misses for City this season in their thrashing of Liverpool last weekend, Guardiola had hinted Ederson might take their next one.

City’s keeper did start moving towards the Tottenham area for a moment after the challenge on Gundogan, but he was sent back and instead Rodri stepped up to drive the spot-kick past Hugo Lloris.

Gundogan struck five minutes after half-time as his close-range finish eluded Lloris’s weak attempted save.

The in-form German midfielder wasn’t finished yet and in the 66th minute he sprinted onto Ederson’s long kick, gave Davinson Sanchez a subtle nudge and swivelled away from the stumbling defender before firing past Lloris.

Gundogan’s 11th goal in his last 12 league games came with a frustrating coda however as he limped off injured soon after.

Liverpool lose again

After sweeping aside City and the rest of the league en route to their first title in 30 years, Liverpool have lost their magic touch.

They crashed to a woeful defeat at Leicester to leave their top four hopes in jeopardy after Alisson Becker’s latest blunder sparked a stunning collapse.

Jurgen Klopp’s side endured a third successive defeat which would appear to end any chance of retaining the title.

The calamitous nature of Liverpool’s late meltdown raises serious questions about their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mohamed Salah had given the Reds the lead in the second half at the King Power Stadium.

But James Maddison’s VAR-assisted equaliser turned the tide when his free-kick was allowed to stand despite Liverpool protests that Daniel Amartey was offside.

That was followed by a howler from Liverpool keeper Alisson, whose miscued clearance was converted by Jamie Vardy.

It was another miserable afternoon for Alisson following his two costly mistakes against City last weekend.

Harvey Barnes’ goal put the seal on Leicester’s superb comeback.

“The first goal for me is offside. The difference is we think it’s an objective thing but it’s not. That’s something that has to change (with VAR),” Klopp said.

“The second goal is a misunderstanding obviously. It is a situation where we should shout and I didn’t hear anyone shout. It is not that cool.”

The Reds have managed just two wins from their last 10 league games.

Burnley boosted their survival bid with a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, while the late game between Brighton and Aston Villa ended 0-0.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England’s ‘mad chemist’ Jones opts for familiar formula against Italy
Man City eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test
Phuket Vagabonds announce youth development day
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Aussie Open bars fans, players into ‘bubble’ after snap COVID lockdown
F1 star Alonso ‘conscious and well’ after cycling accident
‘Wonder Boy’ calls for title shot after big win
Bas, Popor eye Tokyo gold
Fossils dig deep for historic ACG victory
Honours even after cross-over code challenge at ACG
Frustrated Kenin struggles in Aussie Open defence
Brady’s magnificent seven as Bucs beat Chiefs in Super Bowl
Four-goal Man City crush Liverpool, Kane stars for Spurs
Scotland end 38-year Twickenham jinx to stun England
Man Utd blow lead twice against Everton, Villa outgun Arsenal

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge

Correction: high-speed chases. I know they're allowed to follow and stop criminals....(Read More)

Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge

I thought that the police weren't allowed to chase bad guys. The reason I heard was because of ...(Read More)

China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’

Yes Kurt, Religion is poison, I agree with that....(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

The Thai 'experts' know everything so very well, with the figures on paper. They must know t...(Read More)

China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’

What the 1.5 million muslim Uyghuren in China' Xiniiang NW China concentration camps mean, is fo...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

The ‘backward linkage’ could be grossly underestimated. A LOT of people who depend on tourism d...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

Many Thai youngsters not see much in marriage. Logic, many grew up in 1 parent 'family' ( mo...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?

anyone questioning the covid narrative and asking for transparency with a 2 sided debate are labelle...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11

the vaccine will not put an end to travel restrictions, social distancing, lockdowns etc. WHO releas...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

in 2018 america had the lowest birth rate for a century. also the first time in over a century where...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 