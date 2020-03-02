THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City dominance another death knell for League Cup

Man City dominance another death knell for League Cup

FOOTBALL: Manchester City have another piece of silverware to show for the billions invested by the club’s Abu Dhabi owners after lifting a third straight League Cup yesterday (Mar 1) with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Football
By AFP

Monday 2 March 2020, 11:01AM

Manchester City’s captain David Silva lifts the trophy with his teammates after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley yesterday (Mar 1). Photo: AFP

Manchester City’s captain David Silva lifts the trophy with his teammates after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley yesterday (Mar 1). Photo: AFP

The legacy of Pep Guardiola’s reign in charge of the English champions is assured with this his eighth trophy of the last 11 competitions City have entered.

However, the long-term future of the League Cup is less secure with pressure being applied for English football to get in line with the rest of Europe’s major leagues and lose one of its two domestic cup competitions.

Despite his success in the competition, Guardiola is even among those calling for its head.

“Eliminate competitions, take out this competition,” he said last month when asked how to ease fixture congestion in between the two legs of his side’s semi-final with Manchester United.

“So less games, less competitions, less teams, more quality, less quantity. People can live without football for a while. It’s too much.”

While City gorge on success, defeat for Villa meant their wait to win a trophy since 1996 goes on.

The League Cup is meant to offer a shot at glory for those not bestowed with the wealth to compete at the top end of the Premier League for titles.

But City have won the competition for five of the past seven seasons with Chelsea and Manchester United the only other victors in that time.

City’s latest success was played out among plenty of empty seats in their end of the ground for what was unquestionably not even the most important game of their week.

That was Wednesday’s (Feb 26) 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the Champions League, a result that keeps alive the club’s dream of finally winning the competition they really desire before a two-season ban from UEFA comes into force.

City’s dominance of the competition in recent times comes from a strength in depth that means they are simply too good for most opponents even when it is not their top priority.

Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020

Guardiola could afford the luxury of making eight changes for what was once one of English football’s showpiece occasions.

Gulf in class

The gulf in class still showed as Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho were among those restored to the City starting line-up, along with 19-year-old Phil Foden, who picked up the man-of-the-match award.

After Aguero and Rodrigo fired City into a 2-0 lead after half an hour a repeat of a 6-1 win for the visitors when the sides last met at Villa Park last month looked a distinct possibility.

Mbwana Samatta’s goal just before half-time helped restore Villa’s pride and some credibility for the competition.

However, a losing battle may be on the horizon for the English Football League, who run the League Cup.

Major changes to the football calendar are expected from 2024 onwards, which could include up to four more rounds of Champions League action.

France has already ditched its League Cup from next season and many of England’s biggest clubs give the impression they would shed few tears if the same happens across the Channel.

Liverpool were happy to pave Villa’s way to the final by fielding a youth team in the quarter-finals in December to avoid extra fixture congestion on their return from the Club World Cup in Qatar.

The thousands of fans who poured onto the Villa Park pitch after their dramatic semi-final victory over Leicester showed the League Cup does still have an ability to captivate and excite.

However, those moments are becoming far and few between for a 60-year-old tournament struggling to find its place in the modern game where Champions and Premier League riches are king.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai leagues close the doors on fans
‘It is not over’ - Klopp warns Liverpool after unbeaten run ends
Season-opening Qatar MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus
‘Phuket Power’ ready to take on region’s finest in local AFL tournament
Island Battleground 2020: Only the strong survive
Buri Ram MotoGP can ‘rejuvenate’ tourism
Chinese football transfer market collapses in face of coronavirus
Heritage Cricketers win Last Man Stands 2020 Thailand Open at the ACG.
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Thai Taekwondo star Panipak top bet for Tokyo gold
Golfers Molinari, Gagli quarantined in Oman over coronavirus fears
Ireland’s Six Nations match with Italy postponed over coronavirus
Farewell tennis as Sharapova announces retirement
De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid
Thais lose as England cruise in T20 World Cup

 

Phuket community
World economies brace for virus impact, to cost global tourism at least $22bn

This article says it all. One may not expect that things get back to normal within a couple of mont...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

I've been to phuket 5 times and I'm planning my next vacation as we speak, you need to stop ...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Don't you clowns read or understand the article. By law Medical treatment cannot be refused. It ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Aren't you people aware that it's an effort by authorities to have all the whingers leave th...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Everyone on here needs only one comment to express an opinion,except for the serial poster K.,who to...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

@ematt, sure a V/G can talk with anyone he wants. Talking with thai business people, who look after ...(Read More)

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

PPHO completely ignores the knowledge that any infected person can transmit the coronavirus while no...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

And: There is absolutely no guarantee that after April there will be water on Phuket for inhabitant...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

Nice piece of Opinion, as always. However, who are the experts saying that recovery will begin after...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Errr- Insp Kurt the golf courses DO have their own water supplies. I'm surprised your normal in...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand

 