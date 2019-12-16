Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City crush Arsenal, Spurs grab late win at Wolves

Man City crush Arsenal, Spurs grab late win at Wolves

FOOTBALL: Manchester City got back on track as the Premier League champions swept to a 3-0 win against woeful Arsenal, while Tottenham maintained their revival under Jose Mourinho with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Wolves on Sunday (Dec 15).

Premier-League
By AFP

Monday 16 December 2019, 09:10AM

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored twice in the win at Arsenal. Photo: AFP

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored twice in the win at Arsenal. Photo: AFP

City’s masterclass in north London and Jan Vertonghen's last-gasp winner for Tottenham shared the spotlight on a day when Manchester United’s teenage striker Mason Greenwood rescued a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and teed up Raheem Sterling for City’s other goal as Arsenal crumbled to another humiliating home defeat.

Victory sees City close the gap on runaway leaders Liverpool back to 14 points and edge to within four of second-placed Leicester, who they host next weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, remain ninth on the back of just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions.

City struck in the second minute when Gabriel Jesus’s low cross picked out De Bruyne to fire into the roof of the net.

Pep Guardiola’s men had been ruthlessly cut apart on the counter-attack in losing to Manchester United last weekend.

But the visitors doubled their lead just 15 minutes in with De Bruyne the creator as he carried the ball forward before squaring for Sterling to slot home his 16th goal of the season.

De Bruyne showed his superior quality to any other player on the pitch again five minutes before half-time as this time he curled into the bottom corner from outside the box.

“We made an incredible result but the way we played against Manchester United was better in many, many things,” Guardiola said.

“We sometimes played much better than today and lost. I know we are judged on the result but I have a duty to judge the performance, not just the result.”

At Molineux, Mourinho’s men had to dig deep against in-form Wolves to inflict the hosts’ first league defeat in 12 games.

Adama Traore’s spectacular strike had cancelled out Tottenham winger Lucas Moura’s early opener before Vertonghen stooped to guide home Christan Eriksen’s corner in stoppage-time.

Spurs on the rise

JW Marriott Phuket

Spurs can now move into the top four before Christmas if they beat Chelsea at home next weekend and Mourinho has his sights of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

“We went about a year without winning a Premier League game away and we've managed two in a short amount of time,” Mourinho added.

“Now we are not looking to the bottom of table, we’re looking higher up. This game is a special game because the opponent is a special opponent.”

United are one point behind Tottenham in sixth place after the momentum from their impressive recent run stalled in the Everton draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell behind to Victor Lindelof’s controversial first half own-goal after United’s appeals for a foul on David de Gea were ignored by VAR.

“It was a clear foul but there’s no point me complaining. It (VAR) will be better next year. They’ll have to look at it,” Solskjaer said.

But Greenwood, introduced in the second half, underlined his vast potential with a clinical strike 13 minutes from full-time.

The 18-year-old is the third youngest player to score a Premier League goal at Old Trafford after former United forwards Federico Macheda and Danny Welbeck.

Bradford-born Greenwood, a product of United’s youth academy, now has seven goals in his breakthrough season after netting twice in his previous appearance against Alkmaar in the Europa League last Thursday.

It was fitting that Greenwood scored in the 4,000th senior match in succession in which at least one youth graduate was represented in United’s first-team or matchday squad, an extraordinary record stretching back over nine decades.

For Duncan Ferguson, Everton’s caretaker manager, this spirited performance built on the momentum from last weekend’s win over Chelsea.

But Ferguson, a popular club legend, insisted he isn’t the right man to lead the Toffees in the long-term.

“I think it’s buying them a bit of time until they can get the right man in. That’s what a couple of results does, so we can make that process more diligent,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

India Beats South Africa: Test Series Highlights
Woods leads US Presidents Cup fightback to crush Els dream
How Crystal Palace against Brighton grew into one of the most unlikely of rivalries in football
Tahiti to host 2024 Olympics surfing, 15,000km away from hosts Paris
Ole proves he’s no wally as United turn the corner
Dechapol and Sapsiree reach semis but Ratchanok falls to Tai in three-game thriller
Laguna Phuket receives honourable award from Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Ratchanok proves too classy for Busanan at BWF finals
Fati makes history at Barca as Napoli sack Ancelotti
Thai dream turns sour in Philippines as Kingdom look set to finish 3rd overall in medals table
Reeling from doping ban, Moscow blames 'anti-Russian hysteria'
Thailand moves into 2nd spot in table as athletes deliver haul of gold medals
Disabled Sailing Thailand launches two newly-donated boats in Phuket
Gold rush total reaches 56 as Kingdom’s stars zero in on 3rd spot
Theerathon becomes first Thai to win J-League

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

@Wiesel. I agree.100%...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Regarding Editors reminder: It's funny that the serial poster can spill his derision about all k...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

R.I.P Mr Dong. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

But you allow posts where Phuket Marine Office is blamed as useless and not funktional at all in gen...(Read More)

Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay

How long will the submitting process take? Than, next, how long before the budget is granted? Than g...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Khun Fascinated. I was just asking 2 questions. You answered 1 ( 5 feet high only). Than still t...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories here... We will try to allow comments ...(Read More)

FFP faces legal strife over rally

The outside world is watching with interest how the 'new' thai Government tries to curb free...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Comment blocked yet again Mr Ed? Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

K..., if you realy want to start stopping useless things just start to stop your useless comments fi...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket