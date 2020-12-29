BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City’s clash at Everton postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases

Man City’s clash at Everton postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases

FOOTBALL: Manchester City’s Premier League visit to Everton yesterday (Dec 28) was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected among Pep Guardiola’s squad.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 29 December 2020, 10:34AM

Goodison Park, the home ground of Everton football club. Photo: AFP.

Goodison Park, the home ground of Everton football club. Photo: AFP.

City had already announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture,” City said in a statement.

“After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.”

According to Premier League rules matches will not be postponed unless the affected club has fewer than 14 fit senior players.

However, the league said the match had been postponed as a precaution on medical advice.

“Manchester City lodged a request with the Premier League today to rearrange the match following an increase in positive COVID-19 test results received by the club this morning, on top of the cases reported on Christmas Day,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“This rise has created uncertainty and the Premier League Board received medical advice that the match should be postponed.

“The Board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow. The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.”

Everton demand answers

The clash at Goodison Park was the only Premier League match in the current round of fixtures due to have fans in attendance.

The city of Liverpool is in Tier two for coronavirus restrictions meaning up to 2,000 supporters can attend Liverpool and Everton home matches.

Everton could have gone joint top of the table, alongside Liverpool, with victory.

“Whilst Everton will always have public safety uppermost, we will be requesting full disclosure of all the information that Manchester City provided to the Premier League so the club can be clear on why this decision was taken,” Everton said in a statement.

AXA Insurance PCL

City’s training ground will now close for an “indeterminate period” with further testing on players and staff to take place before it can reopen.

They are due to face Chelsea away in the Premier League on Sunday and Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals on January 6.

“I think we all sensed this next period might be a tough one with what’s been happening pre-Christmas with COVID in general,” said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard with Sunday’s clash now in doubt.

“I think the Premier League and clubs have done a great job to keep football going in difficult circumstances, so let’s hope we can keep it going.”

Pep Guardiola’s men already face a congested schedule as they are still involved in four competitions and started their league season a week late after reaching last season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

It is just the second time that a Premier League match has been postponed due to COVID-19 since the 2019/20 season resumed in June.

Aston Villa’s clash with Newcastle earlier this month was called off due to an outbreak at Newcastle’s training ground.

The Premier League insisted the protocols put in place are still stringent enough to prevent another shutdown.

“The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them,” the league added in its statement.

Guardiola’s mother died of coronavirus earlier this year and speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle, the City manager said the health of his players must take priority.

“What we want is that Gabriel and Kyle don’t get worse and can be asymptomatic and pass this 8-10 days without tough symptoms,” said Guardiola.

“COVID is here. It is not just here in Man City, it is all around the world attacking hard so that’s why we have to be careful and what we want is the next days is for them not to have symptoms and recover.”

In the games that did take place in the Premier League yesterday, Chelsea drew 1-1 at home to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace held Leicester at home by the same scoreline.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

When form hits the fan call ‘Big Sam’
Liverpool held by West Brom
Momota wins Japan title to cap comeback after car crash
Arsenal bounce back to stun Chelsea
Thai league ties to go ahead with strict protocols in place
Southerners dominate Phuket teams at ACG
New director picked for ‘restrained’ Tokyo Olympic ceremonies
Europeans retain Pryder Cup in Phuket Bowls showdown
Abraham at the double as Chelsea sink West Ham
ATGT set to tee off next month
Man Utd hammer out title warning as Spurs stumble again
Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled for first time in 76 years
Seven-star Liverpool run riot as Arsenal slump
F1 paddock reshuffle sees Albon out, Perez in
Premier League pretenders seek to prove title credentials

 

Phuket community
Sudarat launches new party

I will give you a name for the new Party. The Democratic People's Party...the DPP....(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

@CaptainJack, you are right. With Patong tunnel, light rail, submarines, more commissions to make. K...(Read More)

Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket

'random mass' testing....LOL, they having 59k immigrant workers and calling testing around 4...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

@Svco. So your friend was fined because his driver license did not specify motorcycle ? And you com...(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

The government still has over 3 trillion Baht left for "infrastructure projects" next year...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

A friend was recently "fined" 200 baht because his drivers license did not specify "m...(Read More)

First COVID-19 death in two months

jamstock...no...(Read More)

Ministry seeks cabinet nod for registration of illegal workers

Is this a move of influential Sino-Thai families to secure their cheap labor force? The 'move...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

It works everytime. I refuse to support corruption. Been stuck in Phuket now and most everytime I r...(Read More)

Ministry seeks cabinet nod for registration of illegal workers

'Believed' up to 1 million foreigners living/working in Thailand. Guess Thai Immigration no...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point

 