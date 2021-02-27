BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City chase quadruple as United aim to end Tuchel’s record

Man City chase quadruple as United aim to end Tuchel’s record

FOOTBALL: Manchester City have set their sights on a clean sweep of the four major trophies as the runaway Premier League leaders prepare to host high-flying West Ham this weekend.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 27 February 2021, 11:03AM

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Photo: AFP.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Photo: AFP.

To have any chance of putting City under pressure, second-placed Manchester United must end Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start as Chelsea boss.

Here we look at some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend action in the English top-flight.

Man City flex muscles

Manchester City’s march to the top of the Premier League was not a surprise given their title-winning pedigree, but their record-breaking surge has fuelled belief that they can achieve greatness.

City chalked up their 19th successive win in all competitions - a record for an English top-flight side - as they eased to a 2-0 victory at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League, face Tottenham in the League Cup final and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Bernardo Silva, who was on the scoresheet against Borussia, gave voice to City’s swaggering confidence after they moved a step closer to an unprecedented quadruple.

Unbeaten in 26 matches stretching back to November, Silva said City could set a new standard of excellence after their domestic treble two years ago.

“We know we have good momentum, but this is just the last 16 of the Champions League,” he said. “We have the Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

“It is going to be a tough season but we are going to try to win them all.”

Man Utd face Tuchel test

Manchester United are the closest challengers to Manchester City, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will need a major collapse from their rivals if they are to win the title for the first time since 2013.

Victory at Chelsea tomorrow (Feb 28) is essential to keep United’s faint hopes alive.

That will not be easy given the Blues’ revival under former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

Since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January, Tuchel has won six of his eight games in all competitions to lift Chelsea up to fifth place.

But United are unbeaten in five league games and their forward Marcus Rashford believes they are becoming a force to be reckoned with.

“I think we’ve said all season that we’re a team that’s still improving, learning lessons about ourselves every game,” he said.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves and keep giving the best version of us. Ultimately that’s going to make us win the games.”

Alli comes in from the cold

After spending much of the season cast into exile by Jose Mourinho, Dele Alli’s return to form has given the Tottenham manager a welcome selection headache.

Alli appeared close to leaving on loan during the January transfer window before the club reportedly blocked the England midfielder’s attempt to rejoin his former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

The 24-year-old has since held clear-the-air talks with Mourinho and has been reintegrated into the squad.

Alli used Wednesday’s 4-0 Europa League win over Wolfsberger to underline his qualities, scoring a brilliant overhead kick and providing two assists.

Ninth-placed Tottenham must beat Burnley tomorrow to get back in top-four contention.

“These are the headaches that I love,” Mourinho said, referring to his selection quandaries. “The headaches that you don’t like are lots of people not performing. Lots of doubts, by negative reasons.

“These are the wonderful problems. The players they need to understand this concept of team, and the intensity of matches. If you have everybody ready or play at this level, it’s the best thing to happen to the team.”

Fixtures:

Saturday (All Phuket times):

Manchester City v West Ham 7:30pm

West Brom v Brighton 10pm

Sunday

Leeds v Aston Villa 12:30am

Newcastle v Wolves 3:00am

Crystal Palace v Fulham 7:00pm

Leicester v Arsenal 7:00pm

Tottenham v Burnley 9:00pm

Chelsea v Manchester United 11:30pm

Monday

Sheffield United v Liverpool 2:15am

Tuesday

Everton v Southampton 3:00am

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Muay Thai to be included at 2023 European Games
Phuket bowls returns with ‘Hollywood Invitational’
Judge dominates in PCG win over Panthers
Touch rugby returns to Phuket
UK virus roadmap offers hope for sports crowds
Solskjaer not giving up hope of catching City
‘Fantastico!’ Italy’s Luna Rossa qualifies for America’s Cup
Dominant Djokovic wins ninth Australian Open
Osaka wins Aussie Open for second time
Everton savour first win at Liverpool since 1999, Chelsea held
Ineos strike but Luna Rossa still control America’s Cup challenge
Phuket veterans to defend their UFC titles
Japan’s Olympic minister takes Tokyo 2020 top job
Djokovic, Williams, Osaka star in Australian Open semi-finals
Muchova stuns top seed Barty to make Aussie Open semi-finals

 

Phuket community
Bangla shooter released on bail

A RTP cpl, able to fork up Thb 600,000 bail? Wow, Good brown envelope sharing in the past. Long liv...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Protesting Students in BKK, bail refused!! Suthep and ministers in BKK, involved in BKK protests 201...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Thankfully, Thailand will remain the 4th world country that appears to be desired. Bail? Seriously?...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

I was going to say 'unbelievable' but as this is Thailand its just another day. One ponders ...(Read More)

Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance

As its against the law for businesses to operate on the beach how are they 'complying'? By o...(Read More)

Bated breath as locals wait for first leatherback turtle nest on Kata Beach for 20 years to hatch

How tacky to have a crowd of people gathered. Of course, food vendors have to be there with their n...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

When will be the vaccination turn for healthy foreign retirees of 60+? Specially those who have to d...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Many medical matters about Covid-19 are not yet known by medical/pharmacy scientists. Much needs tim...(Read More)

Suthep among PDRC leaders jailed for ‘Shutdown Bangkok’ protests, current serving ministers sacked

Well, all 'convicted jailers' walked out of prison on bail (BP) after 2 nights.. Nicely dres...(Read More)

Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday

Family's sick buffalo, Truck that needs repair, scratched jet-ski, 300 kilo bar-fly, truck with ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
QSI Cooking 2021
CMI - Thailand

 