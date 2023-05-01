British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man City back on top as Newcastle, Man Utd press top-four claims

Man City back on top as Newcastle, Man Utd press top-four claims

FOOTBALL: Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season yesterday (Apr 30) as Manchester City beat Fulham to return to the Premier League summit, with Newcastle and Manchester United winning to close in on a top-four finish.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 1 May 2023, 11:47AM

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores the opening goal from the penalty spot against Fulham in the 2-1 win yesterday (Apr 30). Photo: AFP

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores the opening goal from the penalty spot against Fulham in the 2-1 win yesterday (Apr 30). Photo: AFP

Liverpool maintained their unlikely pursuit of a Champions League place by beating Tottenham 4-3 in a thriller but Southampton and Leeds are staring into the abyss.

City’s 2-1 win at Craven Cottage left Pep Guardiola’s men a point clear of long-time leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

The defending champions, chasing their fifth Premier League title in six seasons, were ahead in the third minute when Haaland scored from the penalty spot after Julian Alvarez was fouled.

Haaland’s 34th Premier League goal of the season equals the competition record held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer - set in the days of 42-game campaigns.

The Norwegian is the first player to reach a half-century of goals across all competitions in a single English top-flight season since 1931.

“Before Winston Churchill was Prime Minister? Wow. Sounds a long time ago. Congratulations to Erling,” said City boss Guardiola.

Fulham equalised in the 15th minute through Carlos Vinicius but Alvarez restored City’s lead nine minutes before half-time.

Treble-chasing City, on top for the first time in 10 weeks, have won their past eight league games and are unbeaten in their past 18 matches in all competitions.

They are red-hot favourites to retain their title, taking full advantage of Arsenal’s stumbles - the Gunners are winless in their past four matches.

Arsenal host struggling Chelsea tomorrow, with City at home to West Ham the following day.

“It’s important but on Tuesday Arsenal will play,” said Guardiola. “Important is the West Ham game, it’s a game in hand. After that we’ll be top of the table and it will be more real.”

Wilson at the double

Callum Wilson came off the bench to score twice as third-placed Newcastle fought back to beat Southampton 3-1 and edge their opponents towards relegation.

The England forward was left out of Eddie Howe’s starting line-up despite scoring twice at Everton in midweek but produced the perfect response.

Thai Residential

He cancelled out Stuart Armstrong’s first-half opener and then helped himself to a second after Theo Walcott’s own goal had given the Magpies the lead.

The win keeps Newcastle two points ahead of Manchester United but Southampton are anchored at the foot of the table, six points from safety with just four games to play.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United edged in-form Aston Villa 1-0, courtesy of a first-half goal from Bruno Fernandes.

“We look from game to game and next we have Brighton so we need to work hard again,” Ten Hag told the BBC.

“We need to show passion again and not worry about the table. We are totally in control (in the race for the top four). It’s all about us and it’s in our hands.”

The match came just two days after Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Jim Ratcliffe submitted their third, and what are expected to be final, offers to buy United from unpopular American owners the Glazers.

Other parties are interested in minority investment, and it was reported that Joel and Avram Glazer could remain stakeholders under one deal being proposed by British billionaire Ratcliffe.

A group of United fans marched to Old Trafford on Sunday in protest against the Glazers, with a giant banner reading “Full Sale Only”.

Seven goals at Anfield

In the later kick-off, Liverpool hit managerless Tottenham with a three-goal blitz in the first 15 minutes but the visitors stormed back and Richarlison scored an improbable equaliser in the 93rd minute.

Just when it seemed that Spurs had grabbed a dramatic point Diogo Jota won the game, leaving the Reds in fifth spot, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.

“We got away with it thanks to Diogo Jota - it makes it spectacular and everybody goes home buzzing,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky.

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma scored twice in four first-half minutes as Bournemouth moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 4-1 home win over Leeds, who remain in deep trouble.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pérez scores easy win in Baku
Thais outclass Singapore with ease
Fun run to support disabled community
Charity boxing match to help Pa Khlok drug rehab program
Title destiny in Man City’s hands as Villa make European push
Leclerc beats Verstappen to surprise Baku pole
Bodybuilders flex their muscles at Phuket Classic
Young War Elephants ready to reclaim gold medal
F1 prepares for ‘ludicrous’ new format in Azerbaijan
National swim team training in Phuket ahead of SEA Games
Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again
Cycling Phuket to Bangkok for sports inclusivity
Kiptum and Hassan triumph in astounding London Marathon
Heritage Cricketers retain Phuket Sixes title
Manchester United set up FA Cup final against rivals City

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

@Pooliekev. Yes, it could happen anywhere. But, it doesn't! Other places actually set about repa...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

If you think Singapore is so superior, why not go and live there? Out of your price rang...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Thailand has always been an unusual destination. But, it has never been a "World Class" de...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Tsunami warning system historically doesn't work. Hillside roads collapse. Airport holes. And ...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week draws to a close

@Kurt. Prove it didn't attract these numbers then? You are the cynic. ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success

Yes, it was spectacularly fun wasn't it? It's what makes Thailand a wonderful place....(Read More)

China pushes largest-ever expansion of nuclear arsenal

@Kurt. And Amerika which has 5428 nukes. Compared with China, last count 350, its an Amerikan behemo...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Cheap shot. Could happen anywhere on the planet. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance

The exact position and altitude of the warning buoys is measured by GPS satellites being "corre...(Read More)

Officials bamboozled by false tsunami alarm

Kurt - please engage brain before putting mouth in gear. It seems that a GPS "correctional"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
SALA
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 