Man charged for vicious beating of woman in Patong

PHUKET: Patong Police have confirmed that a man has been charged for viciously beating a woman in a karaoke car park in Patong late last month.

patongviolencecrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 May 2023, 12:22PM

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo landed 29 full-force punches to the face in just over a minute. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

Waranyoo is seen kicking Ms Narisara in the back of the head with full force as she lay unconscious on the ground. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

The incident came to public notice after a video from CCTV footage showing the beating was posted online by Patong Police. The video post was later removed, understandably due to the graphic images shown as the man carried out his attack.

Pol Lt Col Pairat Jitrapirom of the Patong Police Station yesterday identified the man and woman in the incident as Thai man “Warunyoo”, 30, and his girlfriend “Ms Narisara”, 40.

The attack occurred just before 1am on Apr 25. The video posted, which lasts 2 minutes 45 seconds, showed Warunyoo approaching Ms Narisara as she pulled up in front of the karaoke, which was described by police in the initial post as “near the Patong Bay Hill Hotel”.

Warunyoo is seen pointing and shouting at Ms Narisara as he approached her. Ms Narisara barely had time to dismount her motorbike before Waranyoo lands a full-force punch to her face.

He then proceeds with his attack, holding Ms Narisara by the hair so he can land repeated heavy blows to her face. Overpowered by Waranyoo’s size and strength, Ms Narisara is simply unable to defend herself.

As Ms Narisara falls to the ground, Waranyu continues to hold her head up by her hair so he can punch her in the face with full force. In just over a minute of continual beating, Waranyoo punches Ms Narisara in the face with full force 29 times. The force of each punch whips her head back as she remains unable to defend herself.

After just over a minute of continual beating, Warnayoo steps away as Ms Narisara collapses onto the ground unconscious. As Waranyu steps away he removes his shirt, showing several large tattoos on his upper body.

Just 15 seconds later, he walks back to her and kicks her in the back of the head while she remained unconscious on the ground. Again, the force of the kick visibly whips her head forward from the impact.

Waranyoo then walks away, visibly still angry, and motions and speaks with what appears to be the manager of the karaoke venue.

Of note, during the attack, staff from the karaoke venue can be seen approaching Waranyoo and looking on, but not intervening.

Ms Narisara regains consciousness about one minute later. As soon as she lifts herself from the ground Waranyoo returns to recriminate her. She gets up and manages to flee before Waranyoo can resume his attack.

Lt Col Pairat yesterday confirmed that Waranyoo had been charged with assault causing physical injury. The charged was pressed after police received medical confirmation by Patong Hospital of the injuries suffered by Ms Narisara in the attack.

Lt Col Pairat did not elaborate on the extent of Ms Narisara’s injuries.

“The case was filed to the court on Monday, May 1. The man admitted to physical assault and now the court is ordering extra information about Mr Warunyoo, who is currently under probation,” Col Pairat said.

“I am not sure when the court will hand down its sentence. Now, all we can do is wait for the court,” he said.