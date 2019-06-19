THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man charged after deadly head-on collision

PHUKET: One man is facing a charge of reckless driving causing death after a deadly head-on collision on Srisoonthorn Rd in Baan Manik last night (June 18).

transportaccidentsdeathalcoholpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 June 2019, 12:00PM

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck sustained slight damage to its front. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck sustained slight damage to its front. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The front end of the BMW was destroyed by the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The interior of the BMW this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The interior of the BMW this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Suparee tested below the legal limit for drunk driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Suparee tested below the legal limit for drunk driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were informed of the accident at 10:30pm, Lt Col Kittiphum Tinthalang of the Thalang Police noted in his report.

Officers arrived at the scene, in front of the “Tasai Sor Andaman” construction materials in Moo 4 Srisoonthorn, to find a Phuket-registered black Isuzu pickup truck askew to the side of the road with slight damage to its front.

Sideways in the middle of the road was a dark green Bangkok-registered BMW 318i that had sustained severe damage from the head-on collision.

Pickup truck driver Suparee Suakumchan, 56, and the driver of the BMW, 25-year-old Heran Chaisuwan, had both sustained injuries in the collision and were taken to Thalang Hospital by Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers.

The passenger in the BMW, Nattapon Tapriew, also 25, originally from Phatthalung, was dead at the scene, Col Kittiphum noted.

According to the initial police investigation Mr Heran was driving his BMW from Cherng Talay towards the Heroines Monument when Mr Suparee’s pickup crossed into his path, causing the vehicles to collide head-on, Col Kittiphum said in his report.

Mr Supraee was recorded as driving recklessly in the initial report, and was charged as such, police confirmed.

Mr Suparee was also breath-tested for alcohol at Thalang Police Station, where a reading of “33mg” confirmed that he was under the legal limit of 50mg for drunk driving.

 

 

