PHUKET: Police have charged a man for illegal possession of a handgun and are waiting to also charge him with deprivation of liberty after he chained himself to his female partner at a home in Srisoonthorn on Friday (Nov 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 November 2018, 12:31PM

An ensuing search found a loaded handgun on the floor inside the house. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The chain Montri used to make sure the woman could not leave. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Montri and the chain he used to make sure the woman could not leave. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the house, in Moo 5, after receiving a call from the sister of the woman being detained against her will.

Officers led by Lt Col Nathapop Pongsapan of Thalang Police arrived at the home at about 1:30pm to find the man and the woman chained together in the car port at the back of the house.

After assessing that it was safe to do so, the officers entered the premises and unchained the couple, Col Nathapop explained.

An ensuing search found a loaded handgun on the floor inside the house.

Police also seized as evidence a CCTV recording of the incident, Col Nathapop said.

Police named the man as Montri Pramaisuree, but have declined to identify the woman.

“Montri chained himself with the woman because he was jealous. He thought that she was having an affair,” Col Nathapop said.

“Police have already charged Montri with illegal possession of the gun and ammunition, but we are still waiting to charge him with detaining a person against their will,” he added.

“We have to wait for the woman to file a formal complaint before we can do that,” he explained.