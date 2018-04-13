PHUKET: Police arrested a man at Phuket International Airport with a haul of drugs found in his suitcase along with 53 fake B1,000 banknotes last night (April 12).

Friday 13 April 2018, 12:32PM

Officers placed Nanawa Na Songkhla, 36, from Chiang Mai, under arrest at about 8pm.

Police explained that Nanawa was acting suspiciously while his bag was being scanned at a checkpoint at the airport, prompting security personnel to conduct a more thorough search of his luggage.

Officers found in total 797 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 4.7 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), 105g of marijuana and 53 counterfeit B1,000 notes in the bag.

Nanawa was taken to Sakoo Police Station nearby and charged with a possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell, possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

Police are continuing to question Nanawa about how he came to be in possession of the drugs, and the fake banknotes.