Phang Nga: Police in Phang Nga have arrested a man in possession of more than 100,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) following a tip-off.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 10 July 2019, 02:47PM

Kitisak Chuanchom, 28, was caught with more than 100,000 meth pills at his house in Phang Nga. Photo: Muang Phang Nga Police

Col Sompong Boonruk, Chief of Muang Phang Nga Police Station, led officers to an address in a rubber plantation in Bang Toei sub-district in the early hours of Tuesday morning where they arrested 28-year-old Kitisak Chuanchom, a cable TV installer, after finding 109,480 pills in his house.

Kitisak confessed that his boss had ordered him to hold the drugs in his house before delivering them at the border between Muang District and Thap Put District.

Kitisak’s accomplice, who is wanted by Police for supplying drugs around Phang Nga and nearby areas, managed to flee before being apprehended.

Police noted that the street value of the pills is B120 each and B75,000 for a batch of 2,000.

The drugs were seized, as was a Phang Nga registered Honda City car.

Kitisak was charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to supply.