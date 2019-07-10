THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man caught with 100,000 meth pills in Phang Nga

Phang Nga: Police in Phang Nga have arrested a man in possession of more than 100,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) following a tip-off.

drugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 10 July 2019, 02:47PM

Kitisak Chuanchom, 28, was caught with more than 100,000 meth pills at his house in Phang Nga. Photo: Muang Phang Nga Police

Kitisak Chuanchom, 28, was caught with more than 100,000 meth pills at his house in Phang Nga. Photo: Muang Phang Nga Police

Kitisak Chuanchom, 28, was caught with more than 100,000 meth pills at his house in Phang Nga. Photo: Muang Phang Nga Police

Kitisak Chuanchom, 28, was caught with more than 100,000 meth pills at his house in Phang Nga. Photo: Muang Phang Nga Police

Kitisak Chuanchom, 28, was caught with more than 100,000 meth pills at his house in Phang Nga. Photo: Muang Phang Nga Police

Kitisak Chuanchom, 28, was caught with more than 100,000 meth pills at his house in Phang Nga. Photo: Muang Phang Nga Police

« »

Col Sompong Boonruk, Chief of Muang Phang Nga Police Station, led officers to an address in a rubber plantation in Bang Toei sub-district in the early hours of Tuesday morning where they arrested 28-year-old Kitisak Chuanchom, a cable TV installer, after finding 109,480 pills in his house.

Kitisak confessed that his boss had ordered him to hold the drugs in his house before delivering them at the border between Muang District and Thap Put District.

Kitisak’s accomplice, who is wanted by Police for supplying drugs around Phang Nga and nearby areas, managed to flee before being apprehended.

Police noted that the street value of the pills is B120 each and B75,000 for a batch of 2,000.

The drugs were seized, as was a Phang Nga registered Honda City car.

Kitisak was charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to supply.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket ramps up offensive against drugs delivered by boat, youth drug use in spotlight
Drug raids land more than 12k meth pills, 1.8kg of ice
Drugs crackdown lands more arrests, along with hair care products
Phuket Town raids net 12,100 meth pills and guns
Two arrested in Patong and Phuket Town hotel drug raids
Two men caught with 2,000 meth pills in Phuket Town
Phuket Town raid nets 500g of ya ice
Man taken down after shooting girlfriend’s brother, nephew, attempts to flee with them as hostages
Phuket man arrested after five years on the run for drugs, guns
Murder suspect caught trying to enter Phuket with loaded guns
One billion baht found in teenage drug dealer’s accounts
Police seize haul of weapons, drugs in post-Songkran blitz
Drug bust in Kathu nets 2,000 meth pills
Phuket driver nabbed with 2,000 meth pills
Seven arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

Christy...you know why. Because the local police couldn't care less about anything you or any o...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Thailand will be deeply saddened that Ms.Barnes and Mr.Prick are not coming to Thailand anymore.Luck...(Read More)

TAT targets 10% growth in 2020, quality markets and responsible tourism set as key criteria

The censored news this year has been the consistent decline in tourism. Easy to see, too. Just loo...(Read More)

The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows Thailand’s star sea cows

please verify the website. I am getting a very strong message from AdGuard that this is a Phishing l...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

3 days? I read only about 1 day. Worried about the costs ? Thinking you have to pay partly for it ? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dream Beach Club
Save Now Stay Later
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie

 