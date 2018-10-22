THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Man blames slippery road for near-bridge crash

PHUKET: Two people escaped serious injury when the car they were travelling in slid off the road and overturned onto a water mains beside a bridge in Chalong early this morning (Oct 22).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 October 2018, 10:35AM

Chalong Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the entrance to Land & Houses Park housing estate on Chao Fa East Rd, at 2am.

The car, a white Phuket-registered Honda Jazz, was on its side still resting on the water mains pipe.

The driver, Pinyo Fisri, 45, told police that it was raining at the time and he lost control of the car, which slid off the road, overturned, and landed on the water mains.

Mr Pinyo and his passenger managed to climb out of the car themselves. They were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to the head and legs.

Chalong Police have yet to reveal if any charges will be pressed for the accident.

 

 

Concernd | 23 October 2018 - 15:55:15 

Assume never heard anything about Aquaplaning  
And don't slow down during rain showers also a lot drive with worn down tires 
Watch this one and learn  
Aquaplaning
www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRY8Xsohoh8

Crusader79 | 23 October 2018 - 08:31:53 

Pinyo Fisri?

Kurt | 22 October 2018 - 15:15:41 

No need to comment. Just another brainless driver.

Pauly44 | 22 October 2018 - 14:40:57 

Guessing the other motorists at the time in the area didn't experience the slipperyness of the road this idiot did then, when they will grow up and take responsibility for their stupidity I am left wondering.

Foot | 22 October 2018 - 14:16:40 

Funny.  Maybe, just maybe, ne was driving too fast for the conditions.

