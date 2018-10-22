PHUKET: Two people escaped serious injury when the car they were travelling in slid off the road and overturned onto a water mains beside a bridge in Chalong early this morning (Oct 22).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 October 2018, 10:35AM

The two people inside the car escaped serious injury. Photo: Supawatkun Amnuay Khunnalack

Chalong Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the entrance to Land & Houses Park housing estate on Chao Fa East Rd, at 2am.

The car, a white Phuket-registered Honda Jazz, was on its side still resting on the water mains pipe.

The driver, Pinyo Fisri, 45, told police that it was raining at the time and he lost control of the car, which slid off the road, overturned, and landed on the water mains.

Mr Pinyo and his passenger managed to climb out of the car themselves. They were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to the head and legs.

Chalong Police have yet to reveal if any charges will be pressed for the accident.