PHUKET: Police believe that a man found dead last night (Nov 7) died from an electric shock while listening to music on his headphones while his mobile phone was still plugged into an power board for recharging.

Wednesday 8 November 2017, 03:07PM

Police and rescue workers stand in front of Kritsada Jongrak’s rented unit in Srisoonthorn. Photo: Thalang Police

Thalang Police were notified that a man had been found dead in at a rental unit in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, at 9:30pm.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police arrived at the scene together with rescue workers to find the body of Kritsada Jongrak, 57, from Satun, lying face down on his mattress on the floor.

Under Mr Kritsada’s body was a power board with his mobile phone plugged in and still charging. Plugged into the phone were headphones that Mr Kritsada was wearing.

No signs of struggle were found in the room, but police found burn marks on Mr Kritsada’s body, Capt Kraisorn said.

Police believed Mr Kritsada died at least two days earlier, Capt Kraisorn added.

“A friend of Mr Kritsada told us that he and Mr Kritsada worked at cement factory in Baan Manik,” , Capt Kraisorn explained.

“Mr Kritsada was last seen on Sunday at 9pm. Mr Kritsada did not go to work on Monday or yesterday and the friend could not contact him. The friend knew Mr Kritsada lived alone in his rental room, so last night, at 9:30pm, he came round to check on him.

“The friend told the landlord that no one had seen Mr Krtisada lately. The two then entered the room and found Mr Kritsada’s body, and called the police,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“At this stage we believe that Mr Kritsada died of an electrical shock,” Capt Kraisorn noted.

“However, we have yet to conclude our investigation and we have had Mr Kritsada’s body taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination,” he said.