A team of officers led by Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan raided the home, in Moo 9 Pa Khlok, at 5pm.
At the abode the officers arrested Mahmut “Adisak” Hormwan, who was wanted on three separate arrest warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, specifically warrants 418/2557, 989/2558 and 561/2559.
The officers seized 3,030 meth pills in total, all branded “WY”, in a variety of sealed blue bags. The officers noted that the meth pills were variated in colour: 1,400 orange pills, 1,600 red pills and 30 green pills.
They also seized a standard Royal Thai Army .22-calibre rile amd 25 rounds of ammunition.
Police escorted Mahmut to Thalang Police Station where he was to face further questioning.
