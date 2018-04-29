PHUKET A raid on a wanted drug dealer in Pa Khlok yesterday (April 28) led to police seizing more than 3,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills as well as a standard army-issue .22-calibre rifle.

A team of officers led by Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan raided the home, in Moo 9 Pa Khlok, at 5pm.

At the abode the officers arrested Mahmut “Adisak” Hormwan, who was wanted on three separate arrest warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court, specifically warrants 418/2557, 989/2558 and 561/2559.

The officers seized 3,030 meth pills in total, all branded “WY”, in a variety of sealed blue bags. The officers noted that the meth pills were variated in colour: 1,400 orange pills, 1,600 red pills and 30 green pills.

They also seized a standard Royal Thai Army .22-calibre rile amd 25 rounds of ammunition.

Police escorted Mahmut to Thalang Police Station where he was to face further questioning.