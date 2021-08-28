The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn

Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: Police arrested a man with 480,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) valued at about B24mn on a side of Thungmai-Khuan Krod Rd in Thung Song District of Nakhon Sri Thammarat on Wednesday (Aug 25).

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 28 August 2021, 03:12PM

Police seized B24mn in drugs during a raid in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Krabi Police

Police seized B24mn in drugs during a raid in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Krabi Police

Police seized B24mn in drugs during a raid in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Krabi Police
Police seized B24mn in drugs during a raid in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Krabi Police
Police seized B24mn in drugs during a raid in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Krabi Police
Police seized B24mn in drugs during a raid in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Krabi Police

The arrest – conducted at about 2am on that day – followed an investigation by Lt Col Sanya Thammarat and other fellow officers, Krabi City Police Chief Kriangsak Noonkliang announced. 

Police officers first arrested a suspect at a residence in Krabi City who was found in possession of narcotics. The man named his supplier Sarawut “Bom” Chuengpon, 34, leading officers to contact Sarawut and make an appointment to buy drugs in the area of Moo 2, Nong Hong Sub-district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. 

At about 2am, officers saw Sarawut driving his white car and parking on a side of the road where they made the appointment to meet and receive drugs. Officers revealed themselves and arrested Sarawut with 480,000 pills of ya bah which were divided into 240 packages. During the arrest police officers also seized Sarawut’s car, mobile phone, notebook with records about his customers, and a set of drug-taking equipment. 

Brightview Center

Sarawut confessed that he received drugs from a network in Tha Sara District and was paid B150,000 for delivery. He also said that he had been imprisoned at Phang Nga Provincial Prison for six years for a drug related case and was just released six months ago. 

He told police that he joined the drug network when he was in the prison, and after being released started working with them. 

Sarawut was taken to Thung Song Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations
Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl
Thammasat University authorised to import vaccines
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones
Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer
Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’
PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID
Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive top cop surrenders, Thailand added to UK’s travel ’red list’ |:| August 27
Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe
‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists
Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions
‘Total panic’ as deadly blasts rock Kabul airport

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

Be helpful if we know whether this infections were in general community or workers dorms, constructi...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

DeKaaskopp@ some folks have nothing better to do than carp about Thailand makes me wonder why they c...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

So the vaccine experts have moved on from Sinovac to Sputnik - I am sure they are well qualified to ...(Read More)

Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

Will K. be able to register this time ?...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

@Kurt First of all the decision to lock down Koh Lipe wasn't made in Bangkok ! And where does it...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Wiesel/DKPP, tell that to Phuket Thai who lost their hotel jobs, run out of x months 50-60% salary s...(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

Put a plastic bag on his head, tie his hands behind his back and beat the truth out of him .. he se...(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

At the end of this he will be shown to have been deep undercover and all the 'unusual wealth'...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

@JohnC, Sure 'they' know that sputnik vaccine is as 'good' as sinovac. But breaking...(Read More)

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

thank you for publishing totals for all the areas. Looks like Rawai is not too good right now....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential

 