Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: Police arrested a man with 480,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) valued at about B24mn on a side of Thungmai-Khuan Krod Rd in Thung Song District of Nakhon Sri Thammarat on Wednesday (Aug 25).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 28 August 2021, 03:12PM

Police seized B24mn in drugs during a raid in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Photo: Krabi Police

The arrest – conducted at about 2am on that day – followed an investigation by Lt Col Sanya Thammarat and other fellow officers, Krabi City Police Chief Kriangsak Noonkliang announced.

Police officers first arrested a suspect at a residence in Krabi City who was found in possession of narcotics. The man named his supplier Sarawut “Bom” Chuengpon, 34, leading officers to contact Sarawut and make an appointment to buy drugs in the area of Moo 2, Nong Hong Sub-district in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

At about 2am, officers saw Sarawut driving his white car and parking on a side of the road where they made the appointment to meet and receive drugs. Officers revealed themselves and arrested Sarawut with 480,000 pills of ya bah which were divided into 240 packages. During the arrest police officers also seized Sarawut’s car, mobile phone, notebook with records about his customers, and a set of drug-taking equipment.

Sarawut confessed that he received drugs from a network in Tha Sara District and was paid B150,000 for delivery. He also said that he had been imprisoned at Phang Nga Provincial Prison for six years for a drug related case and was just released six months ago.

He told police that he joined the drug network when he was in the prison, and after being released started working with them.

Sarawut was taken to Thung Song Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.