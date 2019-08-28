Officers from the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center (Phuket-PNCME), led by District Chief Danai Jaikheng and joined by members of Phuket Volunteer Defense Corps (Phuket-VDC), were notified by an informant that there would be an illegal drug exchange at the scene at about 9pm.
Officers arrived and noticed a man suspiciously riding a purple Yamaha motorbike around.
After completing three laps of the area, the man, later identified as Suthee Chanthorn, 39, stopped the motorbike and officers watched as he walked over to pick up something from behind a flowerpot.
He put the item in a white plastic bag and walked back to his motorbike, after which officers moved in and asked to see what was in the bag.
On opening the bag, the officers were presented with two disposable nappies, in which was hidden three packs together containing 275.31 grams of ya ice.
The drugs and Suthee’s Vivo phone were seized as evidence, the officers noted in their report.
Suthee was taken to Wichit Police Station further questioning and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.
Suthee confessed to the charge, the officers said in their report.
Kurt | 28 August 2019 - 15:49:48