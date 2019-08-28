Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

PHUKET: Anti-narcotics officers arrested a man near the 7-Eleven located next to the entrance of Jomthong Thani housing estate on Kwang Rd in Chalong last night (Aug 27) after he was caught with 275 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) hidden with two nappies in a plastic bag.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 28 August 2019, 01:10PM

The drugs were found hidden in two disposable nappies. Photo: Phuket City Police

Officers from the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center (Phuket-PNCME), led by District Chief Danai Jaikheng and joined by members of Phuket Volunteer Defense Corps (Phuket-VDC), were notified by an informant that there would be an illegal drug exchange at the scene at about 9pm.

Officers arrived and noticed a man suspiciously riding a purple Yamaha motorbike around.

After completing three laps of the area, the man, later identified as Suthee Chanthorn, 39, stopped the motorbike and officers watched as he walked over to pick up something from behind a flowerpot.

He put the item in a white plastic bag and walked back to his motorbike, after which officers moved in and asked to see what was in the bag.

On opening the bag, the officers were presented with two disposable nappies, in which was hidden three packs together containing 275.31 grams of ya ice.

The drugs and Suthee’s Vivo phone were seized as evidence, the officers noted in their report.

Suthee was taken to Wichit Police Station further questioning and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Suthee confessed to the charge, the officers said in their report.