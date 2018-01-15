PATTAYA: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling marijuana on Walking Street, and cough relief pills he claimed to be the drug ecstasy.

Monday 15 January 2018, 11:39AM

Police confiscated these eight pills and marijuana-like material from the suspect. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Wilat Thongcham was detained early on this morning (Jan 15) on Pattaya’s Walking Street while offering to sell what he claimed to be ecstasy and marijuana to tourists.

Police found eight pills and a bag of marijuana-like material in his possession.

The suspect admitted that the seized packages were his, but they were bogus drugs, according to police.

The pills were cough relief medication available over the counter, Mr Wilat said. As for the marijuana, it was a mix of some marijuana, tobacco and some dried Indian Almond leaves.

Wilat claimed he sold fake ecstasy to support his family.

He was taken to Muang Pattaya police station for further questioning. He faces possible charges of intent to distribute a fake substance.

Read original story here.