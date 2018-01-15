The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man arrested selling fake ecstasy on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling marijuana on Walking Street, and cough relief pills he claimed to be the drug ecstasy.

crime, drugs, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 15 January 2018, 11:39AM

Police confiscated these eight pills and marijuana-like material from the suspect. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Police confiscated these eight pills and marijuana-like material from the suspect. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Wilat Thongcham was detained early on this morning (Jan 15) on Pattaya’s Walking Street while offering to sell what he claimed to be ecstasy and marijuana to tourists.

Police found eight pills and a bag of marijuana-like material in his possession.

The suspect admitted that the seized packages were his, but they were bogus drugs, according to police.

The pills were cough relief medication available over the counter, Mr Wilat said. As for the marijuana, it was a mix of some marijuana, tobacco and some dried Indian Almond leaves.

QSI International School Phuket

Wilat claimed he sold fake ecstasy to support his family.

He was taken to Muang Pattaya police station for further questioning. He faces possible charges of intent to distribute a fake substance.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 15 January 2018 - 14:11:19

No fake selling, no can do, hahaha. Sorry for the family he has to feed. Be honest, sell real stuff.  :-)

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

And what about all the boats that just leave from the beach?...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Regarding the caddies and the hotel stuff who likes to earn extra money.Would be interesting to know if the person knows this from hearsay or is it hi...(Read More)

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

False statements in the comment section,as at this point there is no fatality....(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

@malczx7r, I am sure they will set up a committee after the meeting.... that will solve the problems .......(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

"We will have a meeting (today, Jan 15) to discuss about how to prevent marine accidents in order to make sure that tourist will be confident whe...(Read More)

Man arrested selling fake ecstasy on Pattaya Walking Street

No fake selling, no can do, hahaha. Sorry for the family he has to feed. Be honest, sell real stuff. :-)...(Read More)

Watchdog probes police ‘freebies’ at parlour

So you prefer than corruption be allowed to exist and not be addressed as is currently being done? This article serving as an example...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good that thai law makers are aware and realize what they create by making unworkable and for different ways explainable laws. And actual...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good to read your utopian views on how to stop completely thefts, rapes, murders, tax evasion by the ultilisation of laws. ...(Read More)

Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road

Well it's pretty obvious to most people, the Police or anyone else would have observed with what the load has been secured, either by straps, rope...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.