Man arrested over Saphan Hin shooting incident

Man arrested over Saphan Hin shooting incident

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder during a violent altercation at Saphan Hin on Sunday night (Aug 28).

violencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 September 2022, 01:43PM

Thitisak ‘Tech’ Dejcharoen, 25, was arrested at his home in Khuan Don District, Satun province, at about 11am yesterday (Aug 31), Wichit Police have confirmed.

Present to make the arrest were officers from Wichit Police in Phuket along with officers from Khuan Don Police and Satun Provincial Police.

Thitisak was taken into custody under an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Tuesday.

He has now been brought back to Wichit Police Station in Phuket for further questioning and to face charges of attempted murder, illegally carrying a firearm in public and illegally firing a firearm in a public area.

Thitisak explained to police that he drove his Honda Wave motorbike to meet Kamolchanok ‘Miew’ Suwanmosi, 33, in front of the waste incinerator at Saphan Hin at about 5:35pm on Sunday (Aug 28).

The two men argued. Kamolchanok accused Thitisak of stealing his scrap metal.

Kamolchanok pulled out a knife and attacked him, Thitisak said.

Thitisak suffered several knife injuries in the attack, before he pulled out his gun and fired it at Kamolchanok, he added.

When officers arrived at the scene Sunday evening, they found Thitisak’s motorbike lying on its side at the edge of the road.

Blood marks were found on the road, and officers found four spent 11mm bullet casings at the scene.

Thitisak had already been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment of stab wounds.

While officers were waiting to question Thitisak, he fled with the assistance of a male friend, police explained.

Officers have yet to locate Kamolchanok, who fled the scene after the gun was fired.

