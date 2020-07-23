Oak Maedow Phuket
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 63g of ice, homemade handgun

Man arrested in Phuket Town with 63g of ice, homemade handgun

PHUKET: Officers from the Border Patrol Police Unit 425 have reported arresting a man in Phuket Town found in possession of more than 60 grammes of crystal meth and a homemade handgun.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 July 2020, 05:43PM

Noppol Wandao, 21, of Rassada, was arrested by the side of Pattana Rd in Phuket Town holding a bag contain more than 50 grammes of ya ice. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

More drugs were found in his rented room. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Police also found a homemade handgun near his bed. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Officers arrested Noppol Wandao, 21, of Rassada, by the side of Pattana Rd in Phuket Town at about 7:20pm last night (July 22) after they found 50.34 grammes of ya ice (crystal meth) in a clear zip-lock bag that was inside a black plastic bag that Noppol was holding at the time of his arrest, said the report.

A search of Noppol’s rented room, location undisclosed, saw officers find 3.02g of the drug in two separate plastic bags in his refrigerator’s freezer compartment, and a further 5.94g of crystal meth in a drawer.

Officers also found a homemade handgun hidden near his bed, and four .22-calibre bullets.

Two sets of digital scales were also found in a drawer near his TV, explained the report.

Noppol was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he was charged for illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell as well as possession of an illegal firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, the report confirmed.

Capricornball | 23 July 2020 - 17:57:17 

I don't understand why you censor the photograph of the low-life criminal. He deserves no anonymity, and in fact everyone deserves to get a look at him for future reference. On the other hand, you show the policeman's face, when he really should have anonymity.  Now any low-life criminal can save this, and possibly retaliate for taking down his low-life homie.

