Officers arrested Noppol Wandao, 21, of Rassada, by the side of Pattana Rd in Phuket Town at about 7:20pm last night (July 22) after they found 50.34 grammes of ya ice (crystal meth) in a clear zip-lock bag that was inside a black plastic bag that Noppol was holding at the time of his arrest, said the report.
A search of Noppol’s rented room, location undisclosed, saw officers find 3.02g of the drug in two separate plastic bags in his refrigerator’s freezer compartment, and a further 5.94g of crystal meth in a drawer.
Officers also found a homemade handgun hidden near his bed, and four .22-calibre bullets.
Two sets of digital scales were also found in a drawer near his TV, explained the report.
Noppol was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he was charged for illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell as well as possession of an illegal firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, the report confirmed.
