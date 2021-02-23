Man arrested in Phuket Town with 4.5k ya bah pills, 600g of crystal meth

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Police working with Border Patrol Police have reported arresting a man in Phuket Town after finding him in possession of 4,510 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and 618.18 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 02:20PM

The arrest was conducted by officers under the direction of Maj Niphon Ploikhao of the Border Patrol Police Unit 425, based in Phuket, and led by Capt Amphon Samorthai and officers of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police, said the report.

Songphon “J” Nilluan, 31, was arrested at a house on Soi Saen Suk in Phuket Town yesterday (Feb 22), the report noted.

Songphon’s arrest followed a tip-off, the report added.

According to the report, police had tracked down Songphon “and identified themselves, “declaring their raid before proceeding to search the man”.

At the house, officers found the ya bah pills and ya ice in zip-lock bags, which Songphon admitted were his, the report said.

Songphon said he acquired the pills from a drug dealer to sell in the area, the report continued.

Police also seized as evidence a digital scale at the scene.

Songphon was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

In their report, police confirmed that “officers will investigate further to arrest the drug dealer”.