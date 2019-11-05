Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

PHUKET: A man wanted for attempted rape in Ao Luek, Krabi, was arrested at a housing estate in central Phuket today, police announced late this afternoon (Nov 5).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 November 2019, 07:11PM

Nantachai Boonrak was anted for a violent attack on a woman in a palm platation in Ao Luek, Krabi, in which he attempted to rape her. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Nantachai “Lub” Boonrak, 29, from Phattalung, was arrested at the National Housing Authority residential estate in Baan Lipon in Srisoonthorn at about 11am, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced at Phuket City Police Station at about 5pm.

Nantachai was arrested by a team of Phuket Provincial Police officers led by Maj Suchart Chompuseng arrested acting on information provided by Krabi Town Police, Maj Gen Rungrote explained.

Nantachai, presented to the press this afternoon, was wanted on arrest warrant no 449/2019 issued by Krabi Provincial Court on Oct 22 for the attempted rape of a woman in a palm plantation in Ao Luek on Oct 20.

According to the report to police filed by the victim, Nantachai attacked and attempted to rape her in a palm plantation in Moo 5, Khao Yai subdistrict.

The woman told police that she went searching for mushrooms when she came across Nantachai, who said he was hunting birds.

While walking back to her motorbike, Nantachai grabbed her from behind with a choke-hold, then hit her in the stomach and face until she fell to the ground, Col Kritsanat Wongklahan of Ao Luek Police noted in his report.

Nantachai then tore her clothes while he tried to rip them from her body. The woman begged to be let go, but Nantachai continued his attack, the victim reported.

The woman fought back and managed to escape after kicking him between the legs until he fell down.

The woman ran for help while Nantachai fled the scene, Col Kritsanat noted.

Maj Gen Rungrote told the press today that Nantachai had an extensive criminal history.

In 2005, Nantachai was arrested by Ao Luek Police for attempted rape and murder, for which he was sentenced to prison, Maj Gen Rungrote said.

Phuket City Police arrested him in 2009 for theft, and again in 2011 for possession of illegal drugs, again in 2012 for escaping from Phuket Provincial Prison, and again in 2015 for possession of illegal drugs, Maj Gen Rungrote explained.

Nantachai has been handed over to Krabi Town Police to be brought to trial there.