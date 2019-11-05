Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

PHUKET: A man wanted for attempted rape in Ao Luek, Krabi, was arrested at a housing estate in central Phuket today, police announced late this afternoon (Nov 5).

violencesexcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 November 2019, 07:11PM

Nantachai Boonrak, 29, from Phattalung, at Phket City Police Station today (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Nantachai Boonrak, 29, from Phattalung, at Phket City Police Station today (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Nantachai Boonrak, 29, from Phattalung, at Phket City Police Station today (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Nantachai Boonrak, 29, from Phattalung, at Phket City Police Station today (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Nantachai Boonrak was anted for a violent attack on a woman in a palm platation in Ao Luek, Krabi, in which he attempted to rape her. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Nantachai Boonrak was anted for a violent attack on a woman in a palm platation in Ao Luek, Krabi, in which he attempted to rape her. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Nantachai Boonrak was anted for a violent attack on a woman in a palm platation in Ao Luek, Krabi, in which he attempted to rape her. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Nantachai Boonrak was anted for a violent attack on a woman in a palm platation in Ao Luek, Krabi, in which he attempted to rape her. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Nantachai Boonrak was anted for a violent attack on a woman in a palm platation in Ao Luek, Krabi, in which he attempted to rape her. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Nantachai Boonrak was anted for a violent attack on a woman in a palm platation in Ao Luek, Krabi, in which he attempted to rape her. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Nantachai “Lub” Boonrak, 29, from Phattalung, was arrested at the National Housing Authority residential estate in Baan Lipon in Srisoonthorn at about 11am, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri announced at Phuket City Police Station at about 5pm.

Nantachai was arrested by a team of Phuket Provincial Police officers led by Maj Suchart Chompuseng arrested acting on information provided by Krabi Town Police, Maj Gen Rungrote explained.

Nantachai, presented to the press this afternoon, was wanted on arrest warrant no 449/2019 issued by Krabi Provincial Court on Oct 22 for the attempted rape of a woman in a palm plantation in Ao Luek on Oct 20.

According to the report to police filed by the victim, Nantachai attacked and attempted to rape her in a palm plantation in Moo 5, Khao Yai subdistrict.

The woman told police that she went searching for mushrooms when she came across Nantachai, who said he was hunting birds.

While walking back to her motorbike, Nantachai grabbed her from behind with a choke-hold, then hit her in the stomach and face until she fell to the ground, Col Kritsanat Wongklahan of Ao Luek Police noted in his report.

Nantachai then tore her clothes while he tried to rip them from her body. The woman begged to be let go, but Nantachai continued his attack, the victim reported.

QSI International School Phuket

The woman fought back and managed to escape after kicking him between the legs until he fell down.

The woman ran for help while Nantachai fled the scene, Col Kritsanat noted.

Maj Gen Rungrote told the press today that Nantachai had an extensive criminal history.

In 2005, Nantachai was arrested by Ao Luek Police for attempted rape and murder, for which he was sentenced to prison, Maj Gen Rungrote said.

Phuket City Police arrested him in 2009 for theft, and again in 2011 for possession of illegal drugs, again in 2012 for escaping from Phuket Provincial Prison, and again in 2015 for possession of illegal drugs, Maj Gen Rungrote explained.

Nantachai has been handed over to Krabi Town Police to be brought to trial there.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Inmates shoot cop, escape! Tourist dies in snorkeling tour! B1 billion Ponzi scheme? || November 5
Airbnb proposes ‘best practices principles’ for regulations on short-term rentals
Three inmates, one of them American, shoot policeman and flee
Vietnam arrests eight over UK truck deaths
Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour
Red Cross Fair returns rebranded, with B2.29mn townhouse as lucky draw top prize
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Billionaire trafficker arrested! Ex-pop singer confesses? Tham Luang cave now open! || November 4
Malaysian company TA Global Berhad buys Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok for B2.35bn
Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims
Phuket teen warned after fake police chief uncle claim online
Billionaire trafficker arrested over mass graves case that saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket
US ‘open to talks’ on GSP cuts
Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society call for blood donations
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Intro-diving normally starts with pool sessions. Was that done? I doubt the 'instructor' was...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Let's face it. There is no acceptable reason why THAI is doing so bad (sinking deep in debt), wh...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

@Kurt. FYI.In case you don't know it's 2019 ! MAS changed to MAB in 2015. The German CEO wor...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Wow...two deaths in one day. This is testimony to the bull$#!t lip service from the Governor and ev...(Read More)

Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts

Well of course Khun Phuntarakit had to mention that it isn't his fault...and call out the resort...(Read More)

Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims

Mr Ritchie..."wish we had more here in Aussie," what a load of rubbish, just recently, loo...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Sad news. Was on the same tour on the 22nd October with Mr. Boy as our tour guide. ...(Read More)

Property fees slashed for 14 months

With all more and more regimental restrictive Immigration setting, saying: 'we only want short ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

hostile policy against friendly retired foreigners... they just want to sweep the foreigners out......(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Replacement by other 'friends'/old class mate? Than nothing will change for the better. Or ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET