333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man arrested in Phuket for selling personal data

Man arrested in Phuket for selling personal data

PHUKET: Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested a man in Phuket yesterday (July 14) for selling personal data gleaned from gambling websites.

technologycrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 July 2023 01:04 PM

Image: CCIB

Image: CCIB

Photo: CCIB

Photo: CCIB

Photo: CCIB

Photo: CCIB

Image: CCIB

Image: CCIB

« »

The man, named by the CCIB only as “Mr Phadungkiat”, 28, was arrested at about 12:30pm yesterday at an unreported location somewhere in Muang District, the CCIB reported earlier today.

Phadungkiat was arrested under an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court. He was wanted for offenses under the Computer Crime Act 2007, the Gambling Act 1935 and Personal Data Protection Act 2019 (PDPA), the CCIB noted in their report.

CCIB officers had arrested a suspect in Trang, which led to the arrest yesterday, explained CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakornbancha.

Officers had learned that Phadungkiat, a Faculty of Engineering university graduate in computer science, was a system administrator for an online gambling website, he added.

Seized as evidence yesterday were mobile phones, computers, bankbooks and data storage devices.

The personal data, from more than 2 million online accounts, was sold through a private Facebook group, which had about 100,000 members, the CCIB reported.

The online gambling group’s customer database included information such as users names and surnames, phone numbers. bank account numbers and Line ID details.

The data was sold at various rates, from B500 for details of 100,000 names to B3,500 for the full list of more than 2 million names, Pol Lt Gen Worawat said.

AXA Insurance PCL

Buyers could use the personal data to promote online gambling marketing or for online scams by using the information obtained to contact targets by telephone, or sending an SMS or contact them through their Line account, Pol Lt Gen Worawat added.

Phadungkiat had developed a ‘read to use’ system, complete with a full working website and data interface, and a working database ready to be uploaded, he said.

He first sold data from about 2 million Facebook accounts at a price of B8,000 to be used for marketing and advertising an online gambling website that he takes care of. Phadungkiat said he had sold the data, in varying amounts, “about six times”.

Then a month later, he quit making online gambling websites to turn his focus to selling the personal data instead.

Phadungkiat sold the personal data for about one year. In that time had about “15 to 20 customers”, providing him an average income of about B50,000 a month, Pol Lt Gen Worawat said.

Phadungkiat was taken to be charged with the offenses listed in the arrest warrant, while officers continue to expand their investigation, Pol Lt Gen Worawat noted.

The CCIB in their report urged people to be wary of the information they provide online,warnign that the information may be used against them.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Truck driver crushed by glass frame
Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket
Two injured as pickup driver ‘asleep at wheel’
Water outage to affect Baan Borrae to Cape Panwa
New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Town to tackle floodwaters, Heavy rain forecast, Companies on edge || July 14
Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation
Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
Darasamut Underpass closed while new pump installed
Parliament to hold next PM vote on July 19
Seized boat adds twist to German’s killing
Delivery pickup slams into Heroines Monument barrier
Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town
Hollywood shuts down as actors go on strike
Move Forward in Phuket calls for peace, hope for the future

 

Phuket community
Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

@Dek: I ask you because you seem to feel the constant short comings of Thailand's education, con...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

It would be interesting to know what the Thai traffic law dictates about a 'rear ender' who ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

We all know what's happening. The election is held according to the 2017 Constitution. Pita ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Weird, that a russian war- and humanity criminal, a pathological liar, get such a reception on Phuke...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

This is ridiculous. I've heard a lot of things here, but braking too hard causing an accident, ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Despicable man representing a despicable country that Thailand fawns over. ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

It's a good thing that Russia doesn't border Thailand, because then Thailand would have been...(Read More)

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

Why are people who comment called 'suspects' by dek ? And why unfair the use of the word ...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

Are they saying a Rescue vehicle is not equipped with a front and rear dashcam? ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

I would think this move has no chance, as the Senators would be required to cede their self-appointe...(Read More)

 

The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
SOHO Pool Club
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023

 