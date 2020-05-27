Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam

PHUKET: Patong Police have arrested a man wanted in Bangkok for swindling a woman and her mother out of B1.8 million.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 11:48AM

Narathip was arrested in Wichit on Monday. Photo: Metropolitan Police Division 4

Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat announced yesterday that his officers had received a request from the investigation division under Metropolitan Police Division 4 in Bangkok to arrest Narathip Sukprasert, 23, originally from Lop Buri province.

Narathip was wanted for fraud on an arrest warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court on Jan 6, Col Aganit explained.

Patong Police managed to track down Narathip, and together with officers from Metropolitan Police Division 4 placed him under arrest at Soi Thanit Thurakit 2, Sakdidet Rd, Wichit, on Monday.

Narathip used the names "Nook Tha Prachan" or "Wayu Tha Prachan" in dealing with Buddha amulets, Col Aganit said.

“He deceived his female victim by pretending to be romantically attracted to her. When the woman said she wanted things, he would buy them and pay by using his credit card.

“He then later told the woman that he had problems with his credit card because he had spent too much, so his victim gave him cash to pay for his alleged credit card bill,” he explained.

The woman transferred money to Narathip’s account many times, totaling almost B250,000, Col Aganit said.

Even after swindling money out of the woman, Narathip deceived the victim’s mother by claiming that she would also be held legally responsible for the debt and claimed that the bank would sue the victim’s mother too.

“The victim’s mother believed this, and gave him money several times. Altogether he deceived the women out of more than B1.8 million,” Col Aganit said.

Narathip was taken to Bang Na Police Station in Bangkok for further prosecution, he added.

