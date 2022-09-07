Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested a man in Chalong wanted for beating his ex-girlfriend unconscious with an iron rod and detaining her against her will in May this year.

violencecrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 September 2022, 06:58PM

Armed with an arrest warrant issued on Aug 29, officers arrested the man, named only as “Mr Worawat”, at his rented accommodation in Chalong on Monday (Sept 5), reports the Central investigation Bureau (CIB).

In a report posted yesterday, the CIB explained that Worawat contacted his ex-girlfriend via Facebook Messenger on May 21, saying that he wanted to talk about reconciling their differences.

The woman then traveled to meet Worawat at the appointed place, but he was nowhere to be found. The woman then returned to her rented room, unknowing that Worawat had followed her home on his motorbike.

As she reached the front door to her apartment block, Worawat approached her and punched her several times in the face, then forced her to take him up to her room

A friend of the woman was in her apartment, but that did not deter Worawat from continuing his attack, with Worawat beating the woman and her friend with an iron rod. The ex-girlfriend was beaten until she was unconscious, the CIB reported.

Worawat then took the women back to his house, where they were threatened to not try to escape.

When Worawat was not looking, one of the women managed to send a text message to a friend calling for help, leading to Chalong Police being notified of the situation and being able to “help the victims”, the CIB noted in its report.

The CIB report did not explain why Worawat was not apprehended at that time, but did note that it was learned later that Worawat had fled to Chalong.

The two women later filed a formal complaint at Patong Police Station.

Officers finally tracked Worawat to where he was staying in Chalong, where he was placed under arrest on Monday, the CIB added.

It was not reported whether Worawat was arrested at the house where he kept the two women hostage.

Worawat was taken to Patong Police Station, where he denied all charges against him, the CIB report concluded.