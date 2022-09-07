British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested a man in Chalong wanted for beating his ex-girlfriend unconscious with an iron rod and detaining her against her will in May this year.

violencecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 September 2022, 06:58PM

Photo: CIB

Photo: CIB

Photo: CIB

Photo: CIB

« »

Armed with an arrest warrant issued on Aug 29, officers arrested the man, named only as “Mr Worawat”, at his rented accommodation in Chalong on Monday (Sept 5), reports the Central investigation Bureau (CIB).

In a report posted yesterday, the CIB explained that Worawat contacted his ex-girlfriend via Facebook Messenger on May 21, saying that he wanted to talk about reconciling their differences.

The woman then traveled to meet Worawat at the appointed place, but he was nowhere to be found. The woman then returned to her rented room, unknowing that Worawat had followed her home on his motorbike.

As she reached the front door to her apartment block, Worawat approached her and punched her several times in the face, then forced her to take him up to her room

A friend of the woman was in her apartment, but that did not deter Worawat from continuing his attack, with Worawat beating the woman and her friend with an iron rod. The ex-girlfriend was beaten until she was unconscious, the CIB reported.

Worawat then took the women back to his house, where they were threatened to not try to escape.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

When Worawat was not looking, one of the women managed to send a text message to a friend calling for help, leading to Chalong Police being notified of the situation and being able to “help the victims”, the CIB noted in its report.

The CIB report did not explain why Worawat was not apprehended at that time, but did note that it was learned later that Worawat had fled to Chalong.

The two women later filed a formal complaint at Patong Police Station.

Officers finally tracked Worawat to where he was staying in Chalong, where he was placed under arrest on Monday, the CIB added.

It was not reported whether Worawat was arrested at the house where he kept the two women hostage.

Worawat was taken to Patong Police Station, where he denied all charges against him, the CIB report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis || September 07
APEC meetings in Phuket target MSMEs
Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner
Fire engulfs hotel supply townhome unit
Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption
Russia to buy huge amounts of North Korean ammunition, says US
Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis
Assistance promised for this month’s high power bills
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three teens slain in Krabi || September 06
Karon woman uninjured as tree crashes into home
Three teens slain in Krabi, man arrested
Safety warning over new hotel rules
Chalong Police try to dodge witness testimony mess
UK’s Johnson to quit as PM, Truss to take over
Steeper fines put on hold for three months

 

Phuket community
Prawit granted full powers as PM

Actually, in 2014, Gen Prayut outlined a bold new vision to turn Thailand into a developed country b...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

OR, correct cops could be locked up. Oops, sorry, I don't know what I was thinking! ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

God forbid the people of Phuket choose the service of safe, reliable, affordable transportation. The...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

The Phuket Land Transport Department is the head of the taxi mafia. They issue licences and control ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

@Nasa12 I think they have bigger news or worries in Europe right now. Btw, I thought Scandinavia...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

Fact is, that every foreigner caught here driving without a license or without a helmet deserves to ...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

The 'horrible thing' is the pitiful current fines that act as no deterrent whatsoever. Is th...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

@prab, you have 100% right, and to the RTP they. This it’s a big news in Europe and the Scandinavi...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Why they don’t writing about how they split the fines in %. Local Police get 60%(why) - local admi...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

Prosecute the passengers, not the Mafias- classic. Drivers must be quaking in their boots (with laug...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The 8 Pool Villa
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Cassia Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 