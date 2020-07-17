Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man for stealing more than 90 batteries from 3BB mobile network transmitter boxes in the Kamala area in a spate of thefts dating back to last year.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 July 2020, 03:08PM

Sahachan ‘Ai’ Chunapong, 39, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was charged with stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network transmitter boxes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sahachan ‘Ai’ Chunapong, 39, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was charged with stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network transmitter boxes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sahachan ‘Ai’ Chunapong, 39, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was charged with stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network transmitter boxes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sahachan ‘Ai’ Chunapong, 39, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was charged with stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network transmitter boxes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sahachan ‘Ai’ Chunapong, 39, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was arrested at a rented house in Moo 6, Thepkrasattri, at 8pm last night (July 15), reported Kamala Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Seksan Khomsakhon.

Lt Col Seksan explained that police were first alerted to the thefts when a complaint was filed last year, reporting that batteries had been stolen from the relay boxes from Nov 2 through Dec 2.

Police checked CCTV footage from cameras in the areas where the batteries were stolen, and confirmed that the thief drove a black Toyota Vios, he said.

Finally officers tracked down Sahachan and were issued a warrant for his arrest on June 10.

In a joint operation, officers from the Kamala Police and the Thalang Police arrested Sahahchan last night, he said. Lt Col Seksan gave no explanation for the delay in placing Sahachan under arrest.

Sahachan admitted to stealing the batteries, Lt Col Seksan reported.

“Police also found one of the stolen batteries in the house and the car that he used while conducting the thefts was parked in the front of the house,” he said.

After questioning Sahachan, police also seized as evidence a pair of pliers and an aluminum ladder that Sahachan used for carry out the thefts, he added.

Sahachan was taken to Kamala Police Station and charged with theft by using a vehicle to flee, Lt Col Seksan confirmed.

Lt Col Seksan also noted that police found Sahachan in possession of a one .32 calibre bullet, but no firearm, leading him to face an extra charge of illegal possession of ammunition brought against him by the Thalang Police.