PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole his ex-boss’s ATM card and somehow used it 248 times to withdraw more B6.5 million for himself.

Thursday 19 April 2018, 12:04PM

Police place Witoon Buamdee, 37, under arrest in Koh Kaew on Tuesday night (April 17). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The suspect, Witoon “Be” Buamdee, 37, was placed under arrest in Moo 4, Koh Kaew, at about 9pm on Tuesday (April 17).

In making the arrest, police seized at the home a shotgun, a home-made firearm and a factory-made pistol.

The hunt for Witoon began last month after Chalong Police received a complaint on March 1, police noted in their report of the arrest.

That complaint reported that someone had stolen an ATM card from a house in Moo 7, Chalong, and used it to illegally withdraw money from a victim’s bank account.

The ensuing police investigation after the complaint was received was taken over by Col Akanit Danpitaksarn of the Phuket Provincial Police, who discovered through ATM CCTV footage that Witoon had made at least one of the withdrawals.

Witoon was later identified as a former employee of the victim, who police did not name in their report.

The victim told police the ATM card went missing on Dec 16, 2017, though no explanation was given as to why the card was not cancelled then, or cancelled when the victim first noticed unauthorised withdrawals being made from his bank accounts.

Police did not report what the victim’s line of work is or what function Witoon performed while employed by the victim.

In total, 248 withdrawals were made using the card, resulting in B 6.52mn being taken from the victim’s account, police said.

A warrant for Witoon’s arrest was issued on March 13, with further investigation leading police to arrest Witoon in Koh Kaew on Tuesday night.

The police report noted that Witoon was “involved with drugs and weapons”, but failed to report any drugs seized in placing Witoon under arrest.

Witoon told police that the three weapons seized all belonged to him, and that he had them to protect himself.

The report also made no mention of where the B6.52mn went, though police did note that officers took Witoon into custody for further questioning.