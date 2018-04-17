PHUKET: Police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a Russian woman after offering her a lift home from Nai Harn Lake early Sunday morning (April 15).

Tuesday 17 April 2018, 11:37AM

Watchara Jemsuwan, 27, re-enacts the crime for police at the football field near near Promthep Cape yesterday afternoon (April 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police notified of the robbery at 6am.

Officers arrived at the scene, the football field near Promthep Cape, to find the woman, named by police as Maria Kolaeva, in distress.

Ms Kolaeva told police that she was sitting beside the road alone near Nai Harn Lake when a man rode up on a motorbike and offered her a lift home.

But instead of taking her home, he drove her to the football field, where he threatened her and snatched her necklace.

She shouted out for help, and the man fled on his motorbike, police noted in their report.

Police coordinated with Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos in order to access local municipality CCTV, and soon identified the motorbike used in the robbery by its licence plates and had images of the suspect.

The motorbike, a black-and-white Honda Scoopy-i, was registered to the mother of the suspect, now identified as Watchara Jemsuwan, 27.

Police soon after arrested Watchara in front of a house in Moo 2 in Kathu, where he admitted to the crime, said police.

Ms Kolaeva also identified Watchara as her attacker, said police.

Watchara was taken to Chalong Police Station at 5pm yesterday (April 16).

Chalong Police then had Watchara then re-enact the crime for their report. During the re-enactment, Watchara showed officers where he had hidden the necklace that he had stolen, which had a holy cross pendant, and where he hid the clothes that he wore while committing the robbery.

Watchara has been charged with robbery with use of a motorbike, police have confirmed.